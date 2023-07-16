Open in App
The Bergen Record

Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency as intense storms batter region

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUjfn_0nSJyfje00

As heavy storms hit the region this weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Sunday night.

"I have declared a State of Emergency due to severe storms throughout the state causing hazardous weather conditions, including: intense rainfall, flash flooding and dangerous winds," Murphy tweeted around 6 p.m.

There were flash flood warnings and flood watches for much of the region on Sunday in effect until midnight.

"We urge everyone to remain vigilant around flooded roadways and downed trees and power lines," Murphy said.

Landslide in Warren County

Earlier Sunday in Knowlton Township in Warren County, parts of Route 46 near Ramseyberg Road were hit by a landslide, closing the highway in both directions, the state Transportation Department reported.

On a rainy Route 23 on Sunday afternoon, a car crashed into a utility pole, bringing down wires and shutting the highway for several hours.

Just over the Delaware River on Saturday evening, four people died and three more are missing, including two children, after they were swept away by fast-rising floodwaters in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, there were hundreds of flight cancellations at New York City area airports, according to FlightAware.

Power outages

Early Sunday evening, the most power outages were in Warren County, with Jersey Central Power & Light reporting just over 1,500 customers in the dark, followed by Hunterdon County's 594 and Morris County's 204.

Meanwhile, PSE&G and Orange & Rockland were reporting minimal outages in the state.

Rainfall totals

Here are rainfall totals for North Jersey provided by the National Weather Service as of 1 p.m. (for the 12-hour prior period):

  • Oak Ridge Reservoir: 2.16 inches
  • Oakland: 1.93
  • Ringwood: 1.72
  • Hasbrouck Heights: 1.27
  • Hoboken: 1.25
  • West Milford: 1.16
  • Tenafly 1.02
  • Newark Airport: 0.96
  • Bloomfield: 0.68

What is a state of emergency?

It is a declaration by the governor that makes available a wide array of state resources — from safety personnel to debris removal equipment — to help local communities cope with extreme weather events or other disasters. It also allows the state to mobilize the New Jersey National Guard or to use certain federal assets belonging to them, such as high-wheeled vehicles, ready-to-eat meals and generators.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency as intense storms batter region

