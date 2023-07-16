Open in App
Porterville Recorder

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bangor Man Gets Over 2 Years in Prison for Stealing .380 Caliber Pistol
Bangor, ME4 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK7 days ago
Female Shoplifters Beat Worker on Lower East Side
Manhattan, NY6 days ago
Two-time escapee remains at large five months after fleeing from funeral in Douglas
Douglas, GA6 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA9 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY14 days ago
Major DEA drug bust in Lexington leads to indictment of four; cocaine and cash seized
Lexington, KY2 days ago
This Tiny, Picturesque Town in Florida was Recently Named One of the Top Summer Destinations in the United States
Crystal River, FL18 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV14 days ago
FBI Uncovers Disturbing Nazi and KKK Memorabilia Collection in Accused Trump Supporter's Home
Concord, NC34 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy