Annual Sue Crow Memorial Arts Festival Race returns in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time since 2019, an annual race returned to the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

The Sue Crowe Memorial Arts Festival race returned Sunday for the 45th time. The race is hosted by the Nittany Valley Running Club to honor Crowe, who was a runner and a coach for many young competitors.

The event returned in three forms, a 10k, 5k and a free Kids Fun Run event. The races took place at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg at 8:30 a.m.







“These races have been a staple in the community for almost 50 years,” Hayden Davidson, Race Director, said. “You know, they started back in the 70s as a 10-mile race, and they’ve been going on every year since then. We had a brief hiatus because of COVID. But these are races that people in the community, people will come back for Arts Fest, everyone really look forward to as part of their arts festival weekend activities.”

The event was also free for kids and finished in time for people to check out what art vendors had in downtown State College for the final day of the arts festival.

