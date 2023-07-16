Open in App
WTAJ

Annual Sue Crow Memorial Arts Festival Race returns in Centre County

By Aaron Marrie,

6 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time since 2019, an annual race returned to the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

The Sue Crowe Memorial Arts Festival race returned Sunday for the 45th time. The race is hosted by the Nittany Valley Running Club to honor Crowe, who was a runner and a coach for many young competitors.

2023 festivals and fairs happening in Central Pennsylvania

The event returned in three forms, a 10k, 5k and a free Kids Fun Run event. The races took place at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg at 8:30 a.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lSZK_0nSJwfo400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4Kh8_0nSJwfo400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0CfS_0nSJwfo400

“These races have been a staple in the community for almost 50 years,” Hayden Davidson, Race Director, said. “You know, they started back in the 70s as a 10-mile race, and they’ve been going on every year since then. We had a brief hiatus because of COVID. But these are races that people in the community, people will come back for Arts Fest, everyone really look forward to as part of their arts festival weekend activities.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The event was also free for kids and finished in time for people to check out what art vendors had in downtown State College for the final day of the arts festival.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Philipsburg American Legion receives funding for veteran mural project
Philipsburg, PA2 days ago
Pa Treatment and Healing hosts grand opening in Altoona
Altoona, PA2 days ago
State College-based company raises $149k for fire companies
State College, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
African American Heritage Festival being held in Downtown Altoona
Altoona, PA23 hours ago
2023 Elk Expo: What to expect at PA’s annual elk celebration
Benezette, PA2 days ago
DuBois Relay for Life hosting “Squatch Out Cancer” event
Dubois, PA3 days ago
26th annual 100 mile yard sale is underway
Weedville, PA2 days ago
State College book shop hosts ‘Find Waldo’ scavenger hunt
State College, PA3 days ago
Authentic Mexican bar and grille coming to DuBois
Dubois, PA3 days ago
PSP: Blair County woman was called by District Attorney impersonator in attempted scam
Martinsburg, PA7 hours ago
Storms cause partial building collapse in Elk County
Johnsonburg, PA2 days ago
PSP: Parents ran from crash, left child behind in Clearfield County
Philipsburg, PA2 days ago
Clearfield County man accused of threatening technician with gun during work dispute
Curwensville, PA1 day ago
Reliance Bank to begin construction of new Altoona location
Altoona, PA3 days ago
DuBois landscaper accused of taking over $6K but never doing any work
Dubois, PA3 days ago
PSU Board of Trustees approves tuition increase
State College, PA3 days ago
DuBois Dream hosts kid’s camp in preparation for ESPN tournament
Dubois, PA2 days ago
Senator Bob Casey celebrates Pregnant Workers Fairness Act
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Bail denied after Clearfield County raid finds drugs, nearly 100 guns
Madera, PA2 days ago
HoopsFest 2023 brings basketball back to downtown Altoona
Altoona, PA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy