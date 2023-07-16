More heat on the way, Monday forecast July 17th

Our latest heat wave continues to roast the region with triple digit temperatures. The saving grace or zone has been the immediate coast where the marine layer is holding firm. Heat advisories and warnings will stay in place for all inland areas through at least Monday evening. Advisory level temperatures mean highs will top out in the low 100's while a warning level can mean that 100 to 110 plus readings are possible. Overnight lows will stay on the balmy side for the early evening, but being that this is a very dry heat, should cool in to the 60's and even 50's. Again, look for more heat on Monday with coastal areas remaining very popular for anyone trying to escape the bubbling thermometers. We will also need to keep an eye the chance for Monsoon moisture sneaking up from the south. Our forecast models see just slight chances for ate tonight and in to tomorrow. As is the case with Monsoon flow, our computers can sometimes be surprised and that means, forecasters will need to keep a close eye radars just in case.

Looking ahead, strong high pressure will hold through very early next week with gradual weakening by mid week. Temperatures will stay pretty consistent near the coast with highs in the 70's and a slight increase in overnight and early morning fog. Inland areas will see some relief from the extreme levels with highs staying in the upper 90's to low 100's. This is an improvement from the readings being in the 108 to 112 range, but still very hot. Hopefully, advisories and warnings will drop off by late Monday, but there is a good chance that at least a few inland areas will stay hot enough to warrant the official watches or warnings. Some Monsoon moisture will continue to drift over the region. For now, we see little threat for any rain or thunderstorm potential. Stay cool and try to enjoy our very Summer like weather if you can

