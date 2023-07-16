Open in App
Boston

Earlier flash flood warnings for Boston area now canceled; SE Mass. warnings still in effect

By Jack Pickell,

7 days ago

Flash flood warnings were in effect across much of the region early Sunday evening after continued heavy rains.

The warning for the Boston area has now been canceled, according to the National Weather Service, but warnings for parts of southeast Massachusetts remain in effect.

National Weather Service: ‘Flash Flood Warning continues for New Bedford MA, Fall River MA and Taunton MA until 9:30 PM EDT.’

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘We could see another 2″ of rain in spots between now and 10pm’

