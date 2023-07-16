Open in App
KFVS12

Deputies arrest wanted man in Williamson County

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paducah man arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
Paducah, KY8 hours ago
Sheriff's Office: Paducah kidnapping report was a hoax
Paducah, KY2 days ago
3 people facing multiple charges after police find them asleep in stolen car
Burbank, IL2 days ago
Southern Illinois Made Expo held in Marion
Marion, IL21 hours ago
Paducah woman arrested after using another woman’s identity to obtain employment at firm
Paducah, KY2 days ago
Cape Girardeau animal shelter at capacity, giving away some dogs free
Cape Girardeau, MO2 days ago
8 guns seized, 6 arrests made in connection with Carbondale shooting investigation
Carbondale, IL5 days ago
Fishing tournament held in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau, MO20 hours ago
Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State Campus to be cut down
Cape Girardeau, MO3 days ago
Heartland Pets: Meet Ramsey 7/21
Murphysboro, IL2 days ago
Carbondale family resource center announces opening date
Carbondale, IL2 days ago
Different is Good: A new kind of coffee shop is opening in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau, MO2 days ago
Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra to perform benefit concert
Cape Girardeau, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy