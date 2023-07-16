Open in App
ABC7 News Bay Area

Surfboard-biting sea otter in Santa Cruz avoids capture. Biologist explains behavior, next plan

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lt20Y_0nSJvkBU00

The surfboard-biting sea otter in Santa Cruz has once again - evaded capture attempts by wildlife officials.

Patrick Philips and his wife Jennifer are both visiting Santa Cruz from Concord. Patrick was excited he was able to get cellphone video of the mischievous otter. She's identifiable by a blue tag on her left webbed foot.

"I came over here and everyone's talking about it. I was videotaping a cute little otter and everybody said - hey, that's 841!" Philips said.

Colleen Young, a sea otter Biologist for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is one of the divers on the capture team.

"I'm extremely frustrated and exhausted," Young said.

VIDEO: Infamous Santa Cruz sea otter sought by officials after hijacking surfboards

Wildlife officials are now monitoring and attempting to capture an infamous sea otter in Santa Cruz who has a thing for surfers.

The CDFW has been working with Monterey Bay Aquarium staff since July 2. Officials are responding because this 5-year-old female otter is showing concerning and unusual behavior by approaching people.

They're able to locate her every day, but her behavior changes every day.

"For this particular animal, she's got a lot of variability when she's active, when she's resting and that makes it really challenging because we have different capture strategies depending on what her behavior is. So we need to plan in advance what those capture strategies are going to be because we have different people that are experts in the different types of strategies," Young said.

RELATED: Authorities issue warning after aggressive sea otter seen going after surfers in Santa Cruz

Authorities issue warning after aggressive sea otter seen going after surfers along Santa Cruz coastline near West Cliff Drive.

This otter has quite the history. A spokesperson for Monterey Bay Aquarium said the otter's mom was rescued in Santa Cruz in 2016. The mom had reports of approaching people on kayaks and boats but nothing to the extent of her daughter, otherwise known as otter 841 which is her rescue number.

Young explained they tried catching this otter last year when she was showing similar, unusual behavior. The otter has some familiarity with nets.

"Last year, we also made some capture attempts which turned out to be successful in hazing her and discouraging the behavior so we didn't end up capturing her because she stopped doing the behavior," Young said.

VIDEO: Sea otter checks out surfboards at Santa Cruz beach

Video shows a sea otter aboard a surfboard at Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz.

Young said they had crews out on Friday and they'll keep trying until they capture her.

"Although we haven't observed her being aggressive towards people, she's really focused on the boards or if they're wearing fins she's focused on the fins. We don't want to have a person accidently bit," Young said.

Officials says when she is captured she will undergo a health assessment and eventually rehomed in a zoo or aquarium.

Local surfer Joseph Wilcox said that's a shame. He held a surfboard Friday that said "keep 841 free."

MORE: Researchers studying proposal to restore sea otter populations along Northern CA coast

"Every time humans come across some nature that doesn't act their way acts like nature we got to put it in cage and you know take it somewhere. This is where she belongs, this is her home this is our home we can share it and yeah watch out for the otters," Wilcox said.

Young said capturing her is the only solution.

"Obviously the ocean is her home, anyone who is in there is a visitor but - unless everyone is willing to stay out of the water - which is unlikely - capturing her is the only way we see this resolving," Young said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0nSJvkBU00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Cruz, CA newsLocal Santa Cruz, CA
Surfing sea otter evades capture for another day as crowds visit her in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, CA4 days ago
The Legend of a Merry-go-Round in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, CA1 day ago
Will Santa Cruz County be open to what RFK Jr. is selling?
Aptos, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bay Area teen beats odds after 3 separate organ transplants in different parts of his life
San Leandro, CA1 hour ago
SF marathon a defiant step for former San Quentin inmates participating at event
San Quentin, CA16 hours ago
Fentanyl awareness 'Jolly10K' run Saturday organized by South Bay mom after losing son to drug
Campbell, CA2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area prosthetics maker devastated after eagle he was trying to help is euthanized
Daly City, CA4 days ago
'It's a lucky store': 3 Powerball tickets worth $449k sold in Bay Area, including South Bay 7-Eleven
Hayward, CA3 days ago
Autonomous vehicle companies aim to build 'world's safest driver' amid rise in traffic deaths
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Bay Area restaurants took home top honors at California 2023 Michelin Guide ceremony
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Human remains found along shoreline near bridge in Alameda, police say
Alameda, CA2 days ago
Salinas Valley Health doctor makes history with a new procedure to treat blocked leg arteries.
Salinas, CA2 days ago
All EB lanes closed at I-580 on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; no estimated time of reopening, CHP says
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
37th annual AIDS Walk 5K raises over $1 million at SF's Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
$1 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Los Angeles; 3 worth $449K sold in Bay Area
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
SF Castro District merchants protest in frustration of unhoused encampment
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
UC Berkeley skeleton ID'd as Steven McCreary, homicide victim
Berkeley, CA4 days ago
78-year-old Fremont contractor unable to support his family after work tools stolen
Fremont, CA5 days ago
VIDEO: Moments guards realize millions stolen in California jewelry heist of Brink's truck
Pasadena, CA5 days ago
Aptos native Nikki Hiltz breaks American record for mile
Aptos, CA1 day ago
Deadheads across generations bring the love for Dead & Company's final shows in SF
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
Hotels are pretty much booked up for upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Santa Clara
Santa Clara, CA2 days ago
SAG-AFTRA members picket at Netflix Los Gatos campus as nationwide strike continues
Los Gatos, CA2 days ago
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $287,000 each sold in Bay Area
San Jose, CA4 days ago
Santa Clara to dub Taylor Swift honorary mayor, rename city 'Swiftie Clara' during Eras Tour stop
Santa Clara, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy