Open in App
YourErie

Local children get a free sweet treat thanks to ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum

By Matt Mathias,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCjv7_0nSJv1kA00

The ExpERIEnce Childrens Museum and Perry’s Ice Cream are celebrating National Ice Cream Day.

The first 200 visitors to the museum received one free coupon for a pint of Perry’s Ice Cream.

Vintage car lovers show off their Model A’s at semi-annual meet

Perrys Ice Cream rolled out 14 new flavors earlier this year, so the kids had a lot to be excited about.

“Oh my gosh, all kids love Ice Cream. Big kids, little kids, doesn’t matter how old you are. And so we’re just thrilled that we can share the ice cream joy. Especially with the past few weeks that we’ve had with the weather being so hot. . . it’s a great way to end the day,” said Julie Boam, director of operations for the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Worth the wait, ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum debuts new expansions

Boam said she hopes the ice cream will help kids to stay cool on a hot day down the road.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Erie, PA newsLocal Erie, PA
Live music, good food fill the air at McKean Community Day
Erie, PA23 hours ago
Whippy Dip celebrates Christmas in July for Toys for Tots
Erie, PA1 day ago
Beer on the Bay returns for 14th year to benefit the ANNA Shelter
Erie, PA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Community comes out for music and good vibes at Sounds Around Town
Erie, PA1 day ago
Be a Tourist: Events around town July 21-23
Erie, PA2 days ago
Amerimasala brings community, culture to downtown Erie
Erie, PA1 day ago
Waterford Community gathers for 50th annual Waterford Heritage Days
Waterford, PA1 day ago
Waterford Heritage Days returning for 50th anniversary
Waterford, PA1 day ago
Latest case of animal cruelty far from rare with local shelters busier than ever
Erie, PA2 days ago
Pick fresh blueberries in North East this summer while they last
North East, PA1 day ago
AmeriMasala returns to downtown this weekend
Erie, PA2 days ago
Mini grants awarded to local BIPOC businesses courtesy of Diverse Erie
Erie, PA1 day ago
Love Your Block program kicks off first summer project
Erie, PA3 days ago
Underdog BBQ makes its grand return to Erie
Erie, PA1 day ago
Local middle school girls learn about the world of STEM courtesy of Wabtec
Erie, PA2 days ago
Erie seniors receive more funds for fresh PA produce
Erie, PA1 day ago
Booker T. Washington Center celebrates century of service to Erie community
Erie, PA3 days ago
Pair of Presque Isle beaches re-open after reduction in e. Coli levels
Erie, PA2 days ago
Who lives in a pineapple and is coming to Erie? SpongeBob SquarePants!
Erie, PA1 day ago
ServErie wraps up their summer project
Erie, PA1 day ago
Campers voice their frustrations with temporary Presque Isle closure
Erie, PA1 day ago
Supply drive gears students up before heading back to school
Erie, PA2 days ago
Several dozen immigrants become Erie’s newest naturalized citizens
Erie, PA1 day ago
Presque Isle State Park reopens after fallen trees, downed wires blocked access
Erie, PA2 days ago
Goodblend ending Pennsylvania medical marijuana operations; Erie dispensary closing
Erie, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy