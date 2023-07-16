Open in App
A to Z Sports

Patriots’ Pro Bowler refuses to believe DeAndre Hopkins news

By Sophie Weller,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLxf8_0nSJtDK300

One New England Patriots defender was a main force in trying to recruit DeAndre Hopkins, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

And now he refuses to believe the latest news after the star receiver signed a 2-year deal worth $26 million , but could earn more through incentives.

Matthew Judon took to Twitter as the reports were circulating, and responded to the news.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Fake News," Judon wrote.

During Hopkins visit with New England, the receiver posted a photo alongside Judon in the Patriots locker room, writing "La Familia." Mack Wilson Sr. then responded to the post with an upside-down smiley face on Twitter.

Prior to his visit and while Hopkins was exploring his options, Judon responded to one fan who sent a message to Hopkins, proving his sincerity in the receiver joining the Patriots.

The fan privately messaged Hopkins, writing "I will donate $500 to the charity of your choice if you sign with N.E."

The fan then took a screenshot of his message to Hopkins and tagged Judon.

The Patriots linebacker simply responded to the tweet, saying "I'll match" while also tagging Hopkins.

While Judon denied this during organized team activities, backing the Patriots receivers instead, he later spoke publicly on the matter saying he would "love to have" DeAndre Hopkins join New England.

So while Judon gave it his all, the Patriots inability to give Hopkins the money he wanted resulted in him signing elsewhere.

Related: Matthew Judon would "love to have" DeAndre Hopkins join the Patriots

Featured Image via Sophie Weller - A to Z Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bengals place multiple players on injury list
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
Andre Reed hints at the Bills returning to throwbacks for this season
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Chiefs' HC Andy Reid reveals potentially bad news about WR Kadarius Toney
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
Recent comment from Damar Hamlin will touch the hearts of Bengals fans
Cincinnati, OH6 hours ago
Comment from Joe Milton should scare every defensive back on Tennessee's schedule in 2023
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Gabe Davis lands on impressive list as Bills look at life without DeAndre Hopkins
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Colts sign veteran pass rusher in free agency
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Zac Taylor's small gesture has big effect on Bengals legend Chad Johnson
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA16 days ago
One unintended recruiting benefit for the Tennessee Vols that comes from NCAA penalties
Nashville, TN2 days ago
After Decades, Kansas City Finally to Remove Downtown Statue Honoring Slave-Owner & Genocidal Settler, Andrew Jackson
Kansas City, MO12 days ago
Josh Heupel shows sense of humor via hilarious moment at SEC Media Days
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee drops incredible video that will give Vols fans chills
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Report: Chiefs and DT Chris Jones aren't close on an agreement for extension
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Things Just Got Worse for NU, Names & Faces of Perpetrators Now Identified in Battle to Rectify Horrific Campus Secrets
Evanston, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy