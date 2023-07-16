Patriots’ Pro Bowler refuses to believe DeAndre Hopkins news

One New England Patriots defender was a main force in trying to recruit DeAndre Hopkins, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

And now he refuses to believe the latest news after the star receiver signed a 2-year deal worth $26 million , but could earn more through incentives.

Matthew Judon took to Twitter as the reports were circulating, and responded to the news.

"Fake News," Judon wrote.

During Hopkins visit with New England, the receiver posted a photo alongside Judon in the Patriots locker room, writing "La Familia." Mack Wilson Sr. then responded to the post with an upside-down smiley face on Twitter.

Prior to his visit and while Hopkins was exploring his options, Judon responded to one fan who sent a message to Hopkins, proving his sincerity in the receiver joining the Patriots.

The fan privately messaged Hopkins, writing "I will donate $500 to the charity of your choice if you sign with N.E."

The fan then took a screenshot of his message to Hopkins and tagged Judon.

The Patriots linebacker simply responded to the tweet, saying "I'll match" while also tagging Hopkins.

While Judon denied this during organized team activities, backing the Patriots receivers instead, he later spoke publicly on the matter saying he would "love to have" DeAndre Hopkins join New England.

So while Judon gave it his all, the Patriots inability to give Hopkins the money he wanted resulted in him signing elsewhere.

