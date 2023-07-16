Lionel Messi Inter Miami unveiling LIVE — wild storms DELAY big ceremony in Miami – latest updates

LIONEL MESSI is set to be unveiled as an Inter Miami player today - but wild storms have DELAYED the ceremony.

The Argentina superstar will be the biggest star in MLS history.

David Beckham bent over backward to sign the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain icon, who won the World Cup with Argentina just eight months ago.

Stay up to date with all the latest from Lionel Messi's unveiling...

6 minutes agoBy Jon Boon

The objective is clear

Lionel Messi has made his feelings clear about his MLS mission.

He said: “I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”

Hopefully, he will get unveiled too - if this darn storm clears.

19 minutes agoBy Jon Boon

It is hosing it down!

It's a monsoon at the DRV PNK Stadium.

The rain is lashing it down.

Nice weather for ducks, as they say.

Not for GOATS though.

30 minutes agoBy Jon Boon

'Lightning in the area'

Madness.

Here's the official confirmation - flashing up on the DRV PNK Stadium scoreboard.

A weather delay is holding up Messi's unveiling.

You cannot make this up.

38 minutes agoBy Jon Boon

Weather delay

We now have an official weather delay.

"Please seek shelter at this time," says the man on the PA.

Without wanting to sound like a doom-monger, there are some menacing black clouds approaching Drv Pnk stadium.

Not the best news, especially if there is an on-field stage with loads of flashy lights.

52 minutes agoBy Jon Boon

The GOAT?

Lionel Messi has been universally recognised as the GOAT.

But, he might have a rival at the DRV PNK Stadium... yes, it's a real-life goat.

Not sure on what the policy is of letting animals into the stadium is, but surely this can't be allowed.

Unless, he Rams his way in...

Today, 17:02By Jon Boon

Get your Messi jersey

Inter Miami are ready.

Shirts bearing Messi's name and number are for sale, but you will have to dig deep in your wallet to buy one.

You're looking at $199.99 for one. That's around £153.

Ouch.

Today, 16:51By Jon Boon

The pitch is set

Preparations are in place for Messi's unveiling.

The stage can be seen in this video - right at the centre circle.

Today, 16:48By Jon Boon

Female admirers

Lionel Messi is not short of female admirers, judging by women football fans waiting to catch a glimpse of their hero.

They are all congregating at the stadium.

Today, 16:00By Jon Boon

Busquets signs for Inter Miami

Inter Miami have announced the signing of Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

That means Lionel Messi will have a mate on his new American journey.

The 35-year-old has signed a deal that will keep in the MLS to 2025.

Tiki-taka at Inter.

Today, 15:52By Jon Boon

Messi presser cancelled

No reason has given as of yet but Inter Miami have cancelled a press conference scheduled for Monday with Messi, Beckham and other members of the Inter Miami hierarchy

So the world’s media will have to wait a little longer to speak to the man himself…

Shame. He will keep us waiting.

Today, 15:26By Jon Boon

Messi '10'

How many of these shirts do you think Inter Miami will sell around the world?

The fans have bought into the hype.

Already there's a sea of Messi '10' shirts at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Today, 15:23By Jon Boon

And it begins...

Inter Miami fans are gathering outside the stadium.

And they are in fine song for the unveiling of a new hero... Lionel Messi.

Today, 14:20By Jon Boon

Games Messi will play

Although the MLS season is well underway, Lionel Messi will have plenty of matches to play for Inter Miami.

Here's the game he could feature in.

Today, 13:37By Jon Boon

Rooney has a message for Messi

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney has a message for Lionel Messi ahead of his Inter Miami debut.

Rooney is manager of DC United and had a spell as a player at the club.

But the ex-England star believes it will be tough for Messi in the MLS.

He told The Times: "He won't find it easy here."

Today, 12:49By Jon Boon

Serial winner

10 LaLiga titles, two Ligue 1 titles, four Champions Leagues, a World Cup, seven Ballon d'Ors.

Lionel Messi's career has been full of success.

Can he bring success to Inter Miami in the MLS?

Today, 12:27By Jon Boon

Lights, camera, action!

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut is a real Hollywood production.

It will feature 18 cameras, including a drone for the broadcast of his first match.

Inter take on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.

Today, 11:51By Gary Stonehouse

'OVERJOYED'

Lionel Messi will be available to play for Inter Miami against LIGA MX side Cruz Azul on 21 July in their opening match of Leagues Cup.

And it is not only him and David Beckham that cannot wait to see him in action.

MLS commissioner Don Garber said: “We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our league and our sport in North America.

“We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a league of choice for the best players in the game.

“We look forward to seeing his debut for Inter Miami in our Leagues Cup tournament later this month.”

Today, 11:44By Gary Stonehouse

Credit: Getty

‘COULDN’T BE PROUDER’

INTER owner David Beckham has also been speaking about pulling off the huge coup.

The England and Man Utd legend said: “10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamed of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.

“[I wanted] players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy, to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much.

“Today that dream came true. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.

“The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can't wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Today, 11:24By Gary Stonehouse

'VERY EXCITED'

Lionel Messi struggled to contain his emotions after officially joining MLS side Inter Miami on a deal that runs until the end of 2025.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, 36, left French champions Paris St-Germain last month.

And ahead of his official unveiling later, he said: “I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project.

“The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home.”

Today, 11:01By Alex Terrell

Messi brings his wife and kids to Miami

The world's biggest football star has brought his wife Antonella to Florida, along with their three sons.

She has known the Barcelona star since she was five years old as her cousin, Lucas Scaglia, was a childhood friend of his.

If Messi has a reputation of being shy, this was certainly not the case in his pursuit of Antonela, as he regularly visited her home from a young age, just to see her.

It is not known how long the pair have been together behind closed doors, but they went public with their relationship in 2008.

The bond between the couple was believed to have strengthened in 2007, when Messi flew back to Rosario to comfort Antonela after the death of her friend.

The pair have been inseparable ever since and celebrated on the pitch together with the three boys after the World Cup final in Qatar.

Credit: Getty

Today, 10:38By Alex Terrell

'The dream becomes a reality'

David Beckham has finally got his man - and has been delighted to share it.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend has posted a picture alongside the ex-Barcelona man.

And Becks' grin could hardly be wider.

Today, 10:38By Alex Terrell

Today, 10:30By Alex Terrell

Last night's Messi announcement

Inter Miami put together a slick 'welcome to Miami' video to announce Messi as their new player.

In the video a graffiti artist sprays his name in the Inter Miami font on a screen, before cutting to Messi with the city's skyline behind him.

Today, 10:23By Alex Terrell

When is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut?

Needless to say, he will NOT be making his US debut in in the MLS All Stars clash against Arsenal.

Instead, Messi will play for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

That takes place at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 22 at 1am UK / 8pm ET.

Today, 10:23By Alex Terrell

