Mushrooms grow on our decaying city, thanks to Democrats

It’s just a little weed , whine Democrats (and some Republicans). What’s the harm?
Aside from the fact that new data demonstrates beyond any doubt that cannabis use can cause mental illness in the long run, the harm is precisely what A so helpfully outlined.
Once a city moves the legal goalposts for what counts as an illegal drug, small-time crooks will immediately read this as a cue to take a mile instead of the inch they were offered.
As ex-cop turned John Jay prof Michael Alcazar put it, “This is ‘broken windows’ theory in practice”: “‘Hey, no one’s stopping us, let’s sell other stuff.’”
In other words: Eroding the social fabric further emboldens crooks, big and small alike.
Note that another shroom seller threatened a would-be photographer just for asking about snapping a pic .
No shock that the 6th Precinct, where the park lies, saw a 30% jump in felony assault over the same period last year. Or that total major crimes are on track to top the figure for 2019 by a hideous 29.6%. Or that 70% of New Yorkers don’t feel safe .
And while we’re at it, let’s take qualified-immunity lawsuit threats out of the picture for cops, stop hampering prosecutors with insane discovery requirements and let judges set bail for dangerous criminals.
