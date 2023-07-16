E-bikes increasingly pose a menace to pedestrians, say NYC residents

Stick your head out, then look left, then right, then left, then right again.

It’s not some urban version of the hokey pokey — it’s the routine New Yorkers have taken to in order to cross the street, or even step onto the sidewalk, as e-bikes increasingly spill into pedestrian areas .

E-bikes have surged in popularity and use after the pandemic. An increase in food delivery workers has meant more e-bikes on the city’s streets in the past few years. But they’re also on sidewalks, park paths and crosswalks. In response, pedestrians are now pushing back across the city, calling for more regulations and enforcement.

“There is a palpable fear among pedestrians who feel as if the laws and regulations aren’t being enforced, and frankly, I have to agree with them,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal said. “They are highly mechanized vehicles that speed through red lights and crosswalks, and I can’t name a single New Yorker that hasn’t had a brush with an e-bike.”

E-bikes are heavier and faster than manual bicycles, making them potentially deadly in a collision with other bikers or pedestrians. Under current city rules, though, they’re mostly treated the same as regular bicycles, and can be driven on streets and bike lanes and in city parks . They are allowed to park in bike racks.

The issue has become particularly contentious on the Upper West Side, where a proposed food delivery workers hub has sparked outrage among residents who say the hub would become a magnet for e-bikes, exacerbating traffic hazards.

“They are whizzing so quickly, and you don’t know which way they’re coming from. So you have to be very, very careful,” said Katina Ellison, the co-coordinator of the West 71st Street Block Association.

“Current laws have got to be enforced. And I think we have to pass whatever needs to be passed to get e-bikes. They have to be licensed and they have to be registered. We’re scared. The public is really scared,” Ellison added.

Janet Schroeder is an Upper West Side resident who started the NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance this spring after the death of actress Lisa Banes , who was hit by a scooter crossing Amsterdam Ave., caught Schroeder’s attention. The group has about 225 members, including about 30 collision victims, Schroeder said. The group advocates for e-bike registration, licensing and insurance.

“People are really getting hurt,” Schroeder said. “People are getting killed. It’s hard to track someone on a vehicle going 30, 40 miles an hour that’s shooting at people — that happened this weekend — because they’re unlicensed, and there’s just no tracking system. It’s kind of the Wild, Wild West. People are afraid.”

Gale Brewer, the City Council representative for the area, said she supports legislation that would require licensing for the bikes, but added that those laws would fall to state legislators, not the Council.

“I don’t think it’s just [delivery workers],” Brewer said. “It’s also those who are not delivering who are also challenging. Everybody who is on an e-bike has got to slow down.”

Noemie Zysermann, 34, who works as a self-employed consultant, was crossing Lexington Ave. on the Upper East Side last fall when she was knocked down by an e-bike going the wrong way on the street. Her head smacked the ground, but she stayed conscious.

Sprawled on the ground, Zysermann yelled after the driver. “I screamed, ‘What’s your name?’ But he was already probably half a block up by then.”

Hoylman-Sigal, who represents the Upper West Side, said e-bikes are one of the top complaints in his office. He is sponsoring a slew of bills that would require the registration and licensure of e-bikes used for commercial purposes, fines for e-bike hit-and-runs, and accident liability insurance for delivery people.

The responsibility should fall to the delivery apps for insurance, Hoylman-Sigal said.

“There needs to be outreach to the delivery apps that are responsible for this surge in e-bike usage,” he said. “Overall, fewer cars is a good thing, but e-bikes can be a menace if they are heavier than currently authorized. ... I think this is a postpandemic boom. It is also, frankly, the simple lack of enforcement of existing laws and regulations already in place. If those were enforced by the NYPD, we’d have many off the street.”

Drivers are incentivized to make as many deliveries quickly to make more money, which critics say results in speeding, cutting corners and running red lights.

“I don’t want to punish the delivery folks,” Manhattan Assemblyman Tony Simone said. “They’re trying to make a living. I want to make sure the owners know that they have to tell their drivers to be safe and not be under pressure. ... We can wait three minutes for food, it’s not the end of the world, as long as you’re being safe.”

The issue is also playing out across the city. According to 311 data , the top community districts for bike complaints, which are lumped together with roller skaters and skateboards, span Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

This kind of 311 complaint typically peaks in the summer months and has steadily risen year over year since COVID. This year to date, there have been 835 complaints related to bikes, roller skaters and skateboards, compared with 798 in the same period last year and 674 complaints in 2021.

Police enforcement has sharply increased from early last year to early this year, according to the most recent data. In the first quarter of 2023, 975 criminal and civil summonses were issued for bike riding on the sidewalk, according to the latest available NYPD data . This is compared with 47 summonses in the same period last year and just seven in 2021.

Florence Koulouris, district manager of Queens Community Board 1, said that constituents often call in with complaints about e-bikes, and a civic group in the district has also formed in in response to the problem.

Jeffrey LeFrancois, chairman of Manhattan Community Board 4, said the problem is a spillover result of too-few bike lanes, too-narrow sidewalks and an overall prioritization of cars in the city’s streetscapes. The lack of space for bikers encourages them to take alternative routes, he said. If those issues were fixed, complaints of cyclists going the wrong direction on a one-way street or riding on the sidewalk would drop.

“It’s more than enforcement — it is the city catching up with the ways people are getting about town,” LeFrancois said.

Pamela Greitzer-Manasse, 60, an Upper West Side resident, suffered a near-fatal traumatic brain injury when she was hit by a man on a moped near Lincoln Center last July.

“I literally flew up in the air and came back down on my head,” she told the Daily News.

The moped took a shortcut on a pedestrian sidewalk and then slammed into Greitzer-Manasse, who was in a crosswalk.

“We’re seeing what she’s suffering. And we also see the clear parallel that everyone encounters. We don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” her husband said.

Greitzer-Manasse still hasn’t recovered, has trouble walking and doesn’t have full use of her right arm or right leg. She’s lost her ability to play the cello, and with it, her livelihood. She’s now an advocate with the NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance group.

“Whether someone gets hit or not, it’s not the kind of city that people would imagine living in where you have to be on your guard all the time because you have to look both ways,” Jon Manasse, 58, said. “You have to make sure someone’s not going through a red light turn. … Our brains are being wired for this sort of higher cortisol fight or flight charge as you’re walking down the street. It shouldn’t be that way.”