Rockford retirement community celebrates 51 years of musical fundraisers

By Jack Baudoin,

6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual box office benefit fundraiser returned this summer.

It is the biggest fundraising event of the year for Wesley Willows, a senior living community.

Community members went out to the RVC Starlight Theatre on Sunday for a lunch provided by Mission Barbecue, followed by a private production of “Footloose: The Musical.”

It was the 51st year for the event, which helps residents be financially able to continue recieving care.

“I think it’s wonderful, and that’s all thanks to the prior board members and administration that had the idea and foresight to partner and do such a beautiful event every year,” said Frances Salinas, president and CEO of Wesley Willows. “I like the sense of community here in Rockford. I’m new to the Rockford area, but immediately, I can see that there’s a great love from a lot of the organizations around town supporting Wesley Willows.”

Pre-show festivities also included an actor meet and greet, face painting and raffle baskets with White Sox tickets or gift cards to local restaurants.

