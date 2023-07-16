40 day heat wave continues for another week

Acadiana's forty day heat wave is expected to continue this week in spite of some scattered storms in the area Sunday into Monday.

And with some additional shower and thunderstorm activity in the area, our lows and highs for Monday would be a few degrees lower than Sunday...but with that being said, most of the area will still likely see above normal temperatures in the mid-90s to start the new week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Heat index values may be a little lower Monday for Acadiana...in the 108-111° range, but will be pushing 110-115°+ again starting Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, high pressure takes charge again this week, just about eliminating any rain chances, which in turn will get our high temperatures back into the upper-90s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, some scattered storms were noted across the coastal parishes Sunday afternoon with additional activity in the northwestern part of the state expected to make a run toward Acadiana for Sunday evening.

Power Dopper 3 - Acadiana's Radar

Most of the storm activity associated with an upper disturbance will approach from the northwest this evening/early tonight, and will clip primarily the northern and eastern parishes of Acadiana...so in spite of some locally torrential downpours, most folks will not get the moisture that is desperately needed.

Prepare for another scorcher of a week ahead and look for a small change in the pattern, including a better chance of storms, hopefully resulting in less heat by the end of next weekend and perhaps a few days into the week that may follow.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Climate Notes: Acadiana continues to be mired in the hottest 40 day summer stretch on record (dating back to 1893), with nearly 3/4 of the time we've experienced highs of 95° or greater, accompanied by 12 days of 98°+ readings and a continuation of record lows.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The low of 82° this morning ties the all time July record low tied just last week and back in 2016!

In addition, Lafayette hot a heat index of 118° this afternoon...the most uncomfortable and potentially dangerous level we've see so far this summer.

Rob Perillo/KATC/NWS

Stay cool and hydrated Acadiana!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel