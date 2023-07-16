Open in App
Coconut Creek Talk

Coconut Creek Announces Enriching Arts and Crafts Workshop Series for Kids

By Sharon Aron Baron,

7 days ago

The city of Coconut Creek is set to host an arts and crafts workshop series for children aged between 8 to 12, fostering creativity and skill-building in a fun and supportive environment.

Scheduled on Tuesdays, September 12 through October 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., participants will have the opportunity to explore various art forms and create a variety of artwork. The workshop fee, including all supplies and materials, is $75 for Coconut Creek residents and $95 for non-residents.

The city encourages early registration as space is limited to 15 participants to ensure individual attention. Currently, credit card payments are being accepted, with cash and checks temporarily unavailable.

The arts and crafts workshops will be held at the Recreation Complex located at 4455 Sol Press Boulevard. Participants can register online via the city’s official portal, www.CoconutCreek.net/WebTrac . Alternatively, walk-in registrations can be made at the Recreation Complex or the Community Center at 1100 Lyons Road.

To register online, participants must have a WebTrac account. Anyone needing assistance setting up a WebTrac account can contact the Recreation Complex team at 954-956-1580.

