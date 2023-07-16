Jamie Raskin & Jen Psaki Float Theory GOP Oversight Chair May Have Been ‘Co-Opted By A Foreign Agent’

MSNBC host Jen Psaki and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) went after House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for his connection to alleged Biden whistleblower and suspected Chinese foreign agent Gal Luft.

Republicans on the committee, including Comer, have for months touted Luft as a crucial witness apart of the corruption investigation into President Joe Biden‘s family and their business dealings.

However, on Monday, the Southern District of New York unsealed indicted against Luft, accusing him of being an unregistered foreign agent to China and international arms dealer.

During an interview on Inside With Jen Psaki, the host and Raskin criticized Comer and speculated the GOP politician may have been compromised by a potential foreign agent.

“And so how concerned are you of that James Comer, the chairman of the committee, was knowingly, unknowingly working with, co-opted by a foreign agent,” Psaki asked Raskin, who serves on the Oversight Committee as the ranking Democratic member.

“I’m just concerned that the House Oversight Committee, which has a very proud history with Congressman Waxman as chair, the great Elijah Cummings of Maryland as chair, is suddenly being compromised in a really serious way,” Raskin repsonded.

“Our legitimacy is being eroded by the tactics adopted by Chairman Comer,” he added. “There are real issues that are confronting our people and they’re off on this wild goose chase related to Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and their main witnesses are people who are fleeing justice in America.”

Watch the full segment above via MSNBC.

