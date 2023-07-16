Severe storm causes damage in Great Bend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Storms that moved across Kansas on Sunday packed a punch. Several tornado warnings were issued with a complex of severe storms that moved from north to south through central Kansas.

The National Weather Service will be in the area surveying the damage Monday across Russell and Barton counties to determine if tornadoes touched down.

The hardest hit area was Great Bend, where hail over softball-sized fell.

Great Bend hail (Courtesy: Renee DeYoung)

Great Bend hail (Courtesy: Renee DeYoung)

The high wind snapped power lines and trees. The roof of the First Southern Baptist Church was blown off in the storm.

No injuries were reported.

“I know the weather service is in town this morning trying to figure out exactly what it was, whether it was straight-line winds or a downburst or possibly a small tornado,” said Brandon Anderson, Great Bend City administrator. “But quite a weather event that brought a lot of damage to the northwest side of town but all over town. I would say tree limbs in every neighborhood in town.”

Wheatland Electric is reporting 1,474 customers without power in the Great Bend area as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. Bulk wholesale power is supplied to Wheatland Electric by Sunflower Electric via two high-voltage transmission line feeders — both of which sustained damage in yesterday’s storm. Sunflower has been concentrating on replacing the six structures required to restore one feeder, which will energize a 115 kV circuit to Great Bend.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, the Great Bend Police Department said the main roads had been cleared, but some side roads still had storm debris. Workers will be out clearing those streets.

The City of Great Bend is advising residents to pull limbs and tree debris only to the curb and will work on clearing them as soon as the streets are safe and clear. Anyone with limbs or trees can take them to the compost site.

The Great Bend Events Center at 3111 10th Street will be open for a cool place today. The City of Great Bend said the water park and zoo will be closed.

Storm reports:

7:43 p.m.

N Radium — Stafford County — Multiple power poles were blown down at 6:23 p.m.

Larned — Pawnee County — 3-inch tree limbs broken, power poles broken at 7:06 p.m.

1 S Great Bend Airport — Barton County — Softball-sized hail at 6:15 p.m.

7:26 p.m.

1 ENE Great Bend — Barton County — Tennis ball-sized hail at Eisenhower School at 6:13 p.m.

1 NE Great Bend — Barton County — Large tree limbs broken, power poles broken at 6:30 p.m.

5 S Albert — Barton County — Pingpong ball-sized hail at 6:27 p.m.

7:06 p.m.

4 E Hoisington — Barton County — Numerous power poles completely snapped at 5:59 p.m.

1 ENE Great Bend — Barton County — Golf ball-sized hail at 6:02 p.m.

2 NE Great Bend — Barton County — Golf ball-sized hail at 6:02 p.m.

4 E Great Bend — Barton County — Large trees down, 6-inch branches down, and quarter-sized hail at 6:08 p.m.

2 NE Great Bend — Barton County — Trees uprooted or snapped, roof blown off, at 6:08 p.m.

6:59 p.m.

3 SSW Cedar — Smith County — Golf ball-sized hail at 3:35 p.m., broke windows in home and vehicle, damage to vinyl siding

2 E Great Bend — Barton County — Quarter-sized hail at 5:58 p.m.

2 ENE Great Bend — Barton County — Golf ball-sized hail at 5:59 p.m.

2 E Great Bend — Barton County — Golf ball-sized hail at 6:01 p.m.

2 NE Great Bend — Barton County — Golf ball-sized hail at 6:02 p.m.

5:56 p.m.

3 E Russell Airport — Russell County — 5 power poles were knocked down on homer road from Bunker Hill to Russell

2 N Hoisington — Barton County — 60 MPH wind gusts at 5:52 p.m.

6 E Susank — Barton County — 70 MPH winds at 5:35 p.m.

5:33 p.m.

6 SW Dorrance — Russell County — Power lines down and blocking roadways

Russel Airport — Russell County — 77 MPH winds at 5:25 p.m.

5:11 p.m.

Waldo — Russell County — Golf ball-sized hail 4:44 p.m.

Russell — Russell County — 69 MPH Wind gusts

5:01 p.m.

6 SSE Waldo — Russell County — Half-dollar-sized hail at 4:58 p.m.

4:26 p.m.

7 SSW Osborne — Osborne County — Teacup-sized hail at 4:16 p.m.

10 ENE Natoma — Osborne County — 65 MPH wind gusts at 4:19 p.m.

3:23 p.m.

Phillipsburg — Phillips County — Golf ball-sized hail at 3:19 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.