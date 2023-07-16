Open in App
8 News Now

Metro police investigate homicide that left 1 man dead in central Las Vegas valley

By Aniya ChamasLinsey Lewis,

6 days ago

UPDATE : On July 17, Metro police identified the suspect as 71-year-old Cecil Walls. On July 18, Metro released his booking photo and corrected information after learning the suspect’s age is actually 41 and his name is Cecil Walls Jr. He was arrested by LVMPD officers on July 16 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the central Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard near Washington Avenue after a report of an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived they found the man suffering from apparent lacerations near a pedestrian bridge. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that the victim was involved in a verbal argument prior to the homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide
Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain
anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

8NewsNow.com has added an update to the top of the story identifying the suspect and his age.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

