Iowa football ticket sales in a ‘really good spot’ ahead of 2023 season

There’s something truly special about the environment at Kinnick Stadium.

Whether it is the passionate legions of fans decked in black and gold, the general football culture of the Midwest, or the famed Kinnick Wave, the University of Iowa has one of the best atmospheres in all of college sports.

Kinnick Stadium is one of the most hostile environments for opposing teams, but don’t just take our word for it. Numerous opposing players, as well as, commentators in the national media have expressed just that sentiment .

Iowa fans show out for their favorite team, and that appears to be the case once again in 2023. In a report by John Steppe of The Gazette , deputy athletics director Matt Henderson has stated that Iowa football ticket sales are in a “really good spot.”

Iowa has sold about 52,000 season tickets, including just over 3,000 to new season ticket holders. Roughly 90 percent of existing season ticket holders renewed their seats. “We’d all love to bat 100 percent, but in general, 90 is a strong renewal rate,” Henderson said. “We’re very excited about where we’re at.” – Steppe, The Gazette .

The boost in season ticket sales is aided by a price cut as some tickets are $10 to $25 cheaper this season. With mini-plans already on sale as well, and single-game tickets set to hit the market July 20, Henderson has stated some lofty goals for ticket sales ahead of the 2023 season.

Henderson is optimistic about a “few games” selling out in late July or early August. Purdue, Minnesota, Western Michigan, Michigan State and “maybe even Utah State,” Henderson believes, “have a really good shot” at selling out. “September and October typically are games that sell better early because of weather,” Henderson said. – Steppe, The Gazette .

Iowa sold out all of its home games last year a month before the season. While this season doesn’t have the benefit of high-profile games early on such as Iowa State and Michigan , the possibility of a much-improved offense could possibly help drive ticket sales.

Should the new Cade McNamara-led offense show early on that they mean business, don’t expect tickets to remain on the market for long!

More Football!

SWARM Collective expands with new vodka for consumers

247Sports tabs Iowa wide receivers as position group with most potential improvement

Top 10 Iowa Hawkeyes for the 2023 Season

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register. $1 for 3 months

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen