Open in App
ABC4

Pedestrian enters freeway, fatally hit on I-15 in Millcreek

By Aubree B. Jennings,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7Fus_0nSJmBjm00

MILLCREEK, UT ( ABC4 ) — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car on I-15 southbound near exit 3800 S on Sunday, July 16, according to Utah Highway Patrol .

UHP officials say a pedestrian entered the freeway around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when “the pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.” Officials say they died from their injuries.

28-year-old woman dead after crash with Utah man in Twin Falls County

The identity of the victim or the reason they were on the interstate is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Driver found dead after dump truck plunges into Pineview Reservoir
Huntsville, UT1 day ago
Update: Police identify man who died after crashing into tree in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT22 hours ago
SLCPD: Driver killed in crash west of airport may have suffered medical incident
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect dislocates his own thumb, escapes handcuffs, steals cop car in Salt Lake City, police say
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Utah serial drunk driver accused of placing illegal tracking device under police officer's vehicle
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Repeat Utah drunk driver charged in recent hit-and-run in Draper
Draper, UT3 days ago
Trooper cruiser pilfer ends in jail time, heroin withdrawal for suspect
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Ogden man facing 42 felony counts after allegedly trading guns for fentanyl pills
Ogden, UT3 hours ago
More details released in fatal shooting, woman’s arrest in Kearns
Kearns, UT22 hours ago
Utah DHHS investigates Daniels Academy for suspected suicide
Heber City, UT1 day ago
Dump truck hauling dirt overturns in Provo Canyon, 1 hospitalized
Provo, UT3 days ago
'Toad-mageddon': Hundreds of thousands of toads blanket Utah road
Stockton, UT1 day ago
Man in critical condition after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Over 1,000 homes lose power as Salt Lake City breaks another daily heat record
Salt Lake City, UT23 hours ago
Significant delays expected after train vs. car crash in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Utah man wants road rage to be made a felony after assault on highway
Roy, UT3 days ago
Here’s what voters say are the most common crimes in Utah
Salt Lake City, UT22 hours ago
Paraglider traumatically injured in Draper crash, crews struggled to rescue him
Draper, UT3 days ago
Man allegedly killed by girlfriend after heated argument in Kearns
Kearns, UT2 days ago
Utah Attorney General’s CASE Strike Force arrests two men for allegedly stealing $41K in firearms and accessories
Taylorsville, UT1 day ago
2 homes in Taylorsville catch fire, crews say it was avoidable
Taylorsville, UT1 day ago
Man walking on freeway hit, killed in Millcreek
Millcreek, UT5 days ago
Husband allegedly shoots wife 4 times, says he knew ‘it was coming to this’
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Update: Missing family of five reported found safe
Layton, UT2 days ago
Girlfriend in custody after deadly shooting in Kearns
Kearns, UT2 days ago
Woman, children reported missing from Layton found safe
Layton, UT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy