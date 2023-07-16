Pedestrian enters freeway, fatally hit on I-15 in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, UT ( ABC4 ) — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car on I-15 southbound near exit 3800 S on Sunday, July 16, according to Utah Highway Patrol .

UHP officials say a pedestrian entered the freeway around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when “the pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.” Officials say they died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim or the reason they were on the interstate is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

