Muskegon Hts PD: 1 found dead in alley with gunshot wounds

By Aaron Robins,

7 days ago

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was found dead in Muskegon Heights Sunday morning.

Around 10:07 a.m., officers with the Muskegon Heights Police Department responded to a report of a male’s body found in an alley near East Barney Avenue and Baker Street.

Arriving officers found the victim dead in the alley. Police said he appeared to have been shot several times. They did not release any other information about the victim.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department Detective Bureau, along with Michigan State Police Grand Rapids post detectives are currently on the scene conducting an investigation.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab also responded to the scene.

Muskegon Heights Police are requesting anyone with information to please contact them at 231.733.8900 or call Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

