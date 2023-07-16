Open in App
New York Post

11-year-old girl attacked with acid during playground argument in Detroit

By Alyssa Guzman,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VJpk_0nSJkbYy00

An 11-year-old girl was attacked with acid during an argument at a playground in Detroit last Sunday, a report said.

Deaira Summers was at the Vernor Elementary School playground with her siblings and cousin when an argument ensued between the cousin and a 12-year-old girl, according to CBS News .

The 12-year-old girl’s mother handed her a bottle of acid that she threw on the girls. Summers, who was not involved in the fight, suffered severe burns on her back, legs, and arms.

Summers tore off her shirt and took off running toward home as the acid burned through her clothing.

“Two seconds later, it started like burning and went through my shirt, my shorts,” Summers told WSAZ . “I was screaming and I was crying.”

Her family took her to a hospital for treatment, where she stayed for three days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPu8p_0nSJkbYy00
Deaira Summers, 11, was attacked on the playground at Vernor Elementary School last Sunday by an unidentified 12-year-old girl.
WDIV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xgzp_0nSJkbYy00
Summers suffered third-degree burns on her back, arms, and legs after the girl threw an unidentified acid on her, her siblings, and her cousin after getting into a fight with the cousin. The suspect’s mother allegedly gave her the acid.
WDIV

The 12-year-old, who has not been named publicly, was charged with assault and intent to do bodily harm after throwing an unidentified acid on Deaira Summers, her cousin, and her siblings.

Summers’ mother, Dominique, told WSAZ that the hospital didn’t know what kind of acid the unidentified girl had thrown on her daughter.

The New York Post has reached out to the family for comment.

Although the preteen is out of the hospital, she has to wrap her left arm and legs as she continues to heal from the “traumatizing” experience.

“I feel like there should be consequences because I didn’t do nothing to that girl,” Summers told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421SNf_0nSJkbYy00
Summers was taken to a children’s hospital, where she stayed for three days. The 11-year-old said the acid began burning through her clothing within seconds and she had to take off her shirt and run home. “I was screaming and I was crying,” she said.
WDIV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11l58r_0nSJkbYy00
Summers’ mother, Dominique, said the hospital didn’t know what kind of acid the girl had thrown on her daughter.
WDIV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsnPn_0nSJkbYy00
Summers’ grandmother Debra Golston said the girl was “lucky to be alive” after suffering from third-degree burns.
WDIV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVXwe_0nSJkbYy00
Summers hopes the girl faces consequences, “because I didn’t do nothing to that girl.”
WDIV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xzwR_0nSJkbYy00
The 12-year-old suspect has been charged with assault and intent to do bodily harm. She appeared in court on Saturday and was given a $10,000 bond. She is expected back in court on July 18.
WDIV

Summers’ grandmother Debra Golston said the girl was “lucky to be alive” after suffering from third-degree burns.

The suspect appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Saturday and was given a $10,000 bond. She was ordered to have no contact with Summers or any of the other witnesses.

The 12-year-old is due back in court on July 18.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Toddler reported walking alone on interstate used as ‘bait’ to lure Alabama woman, her parents claim
Hoover, AL7 days ago
6-year-old girl beaten, strangled, dumped in mom’s yard, allegedly by dad’s girlfriend
Harahan, LA16 days ago
16-month-old girl dies after Ohio mom leaves her home alone to go on vacation in Puerto Rico for over a week: cops
Cleveland, OH29 days ago
VIDEO: Zombies on Tranq
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
3 ‘cowards’ charged after 9-year-old girl died in ‘unspeakable’ drive-by shooting
Silverton, OH9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy