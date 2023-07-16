Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
New York Post
NYCHA’s $78 billion shock leaves privatization as the only option
By Post Editorial Board,
7 days ago
NYCHA’s admission that its long-term-repair needs now top $78 billion , double the already-impossibly-daunting estimate of just five years ago, makes it inarguable that the only hope to save this housing stock is privatization, privatization, privatization.
Enough with the dreams that the cash will magically come from . . . somewhere. Buildings erected a century or half-century ago, and poorly maintained for decades now, are falling apart.
They need new roofs, pipes and boilers; mass remediation of lead-paint and deadly mold — and NYCHA can’t even keep its elevators in good repair.
With progressive super-majorities in both houses, the Legislature just punted on doing anything about the city’s affordable-housing crisis.
Despite federal intervention, the agency’s annual cash shortfall ballooned from $158 million in 2014 to $789 million in 2022.
Without drastic action, ever more of NYCHA’s 330,000 residents will find their homes unlivable.
It needs to accelerate the “privatization” under the federal RAD program to transfer whole projects to private management, which can fund repairs and stop the underfunded maintenance that’s seen endless continued decay under public “managers.”
And it needs to get top dollar for the prime real estate it controls: Sell off empty lots , and even move tenants out of projects on high-value plots to sell at top dollar and fund replacement complexes in less-desirable areas.
Under the current outlook, these buildings will fall down soon enough, anyway.
Comments / 0