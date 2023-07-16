Open in App
New York Post

NYCHA’s $78 billion shock leaves privatization as the only option

By Post Editorial Board,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312nGj_0nSJkZkO00

NYCHA’s admission that its long-term-repair needs now top $78 billion , double the already-impossibly-daunting estimate of just five years ago, makes it inarguable that the only hope to save this housing stock is privatization, privatization, privatization.

Enough with the dreams that the cash will magically come from . . . somewhere. Buildings erected a century or half-century ago, and poorly maintained for decades now, are falling apart.

They need new roofs, pipes and boilers; mass remediation of lead-paint and deadly mold — and NYCHA can’t even keep its elevators in good repair.

With progressive super-majorities in both houses, the Legislature just punted on doing anything about the city’s affordable-housing crisis.

Heck, for five years Albany has stalled on playing its part in the 2019 NYCHA-rescue plan . More-dire need won’t make it do better.

Washington? It won’t even help us with the homeless-migrant crisis it created.

Fine: COVID and the eviction moratorium tanked the agency’s income. Blame whoever you want; getting back rent from the 71,000 tenants in arrears, were it even doable, wouldn’t dent the need now.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HyfF_0nSJkZkO00
NYCHA woes grow as repair bill soars to a whopping $78 billion, new audit finds

Despite federal intervention, the agency’s annual cash shortfall ballooned from $158 million in 2014 to $789 million in 2022.

Without drastic action, ever more of NYCHA’s 330,000 residents will find their homes unlivable.

It needs to accelerate the “privatization” under the federal RAD program to transfer whole projects to private management, which can fund repairs and stop the underfunded maintenance that’s seen endless continued decay under public “managers.”

And it needs to get top dollar for the prime real estate it controls: Sell off empty lots , and even move tenants out of projects on high-value plots to sell at top dollar and fund replacement complexes in less-desirable areas.

Under the current outlook, these buildings will fall down soon enough, anyway.

The new plan to raze Manhattan’s Fulton Houses and Chelsea-Elliot Houses to build 2,000-plus new apartments for current NYCHA tenants, plus 3,500 new for-profit and somewhat-subsidized units, leaves too much potential on the table.

Milk the sites for every dime they can bring in; current tenants will have to make do with new units elsewhere for the sake of the system’s other tenants stuck in disaster-zone buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paL6g_0nSJkZkO00
NYCHA’s cash deficit has gone from $158 million in 2014 to $789 million in 2022.
Christopher Sadowski

As housing expert Howard Husock recently put it , “the condition of NYCHA today” fundamentally suggests “a new round of slum clearance — of the projects themselves.”

Ideologues and “tenant advocates” can posture all they want. They’ve been doing that for five years (and decades before that), while the crisis grows ever-worse.

Clinging to New Deal/Great Society nostrums won’t get a darn thing built , or sufficiently repaired. (Even progressives no longer embrace that model for new affordable housing.)

Today’s NYCHA has the assets to not turn a third of million people onto the street. Face reality and get it done.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manhattan, NY newsLocal Manhattan, NY
Ex-Gov. Paterson blasts congestion pricing as unwarranted, warns it will choke NY
Manhattan, NY5 hours ago
New York Faces Bank Branch Exodus: More Closures Imminent
New York City, NY1 day ago
See it: First look at congestion pricing tolls in Manhattan
New York City, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Free’ NYC buses mean more MTA fare hikes (and taxes) — not ‘equity’
New York City, NY8 hours ago
New Yorkers will pay double for Con Ed gas, electricity by 2025 — and will see a steep 9% increase next month
New York City, NY2 days ago
Construction begins on affordable housing project in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Migrants booted from mini-tent city under BQE are back living there again
New York City, NY1 day ago
We must get the mentally ill off subways — for our safety and theirs
New York City, NY5 hours ago
NYC school to become apartments after $14M sale to investment firm
New York City, NY2 days ago
New Yorkers need to earn $75,000 more per year to afford rent
New York City, NY3 days ago
Con Ed customers should expect increases in their electric bills next month
New York City, NY2 days ago
Mini tent city emerges under BQE as NYC residents fear influx as migrants get booted from shelters
New York City, NY2 days ago
UFT harm to city kids and more: Letters to the Editor — July 23, 2023
New York City, NY8 hours ago
This $80,000 co-op is New York City’s cheapest apartment for sale
New York City, NY5 days ago
New York City agrees to pay $13 million to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic class action
New York City, NY3 days ago
Officials, NYC residents celebrate MTA Fare Free program
New York City, NY3 days ago
A jail grows in Brooklyn, but at the expense of people with mental illness
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
At Rikers, the tide may finally be turning
New York City, NY3 days ago
Mayor Eric Adams Announces Hip-Hop Block Parties Citywide
New York City, NY1 day ago
$120 per child in food benefits coming to NYC public school families
New York City, NY3 days ago
Eric Adams’s Former Chief of Staff Is Working for Big Real Estate But Definitely Not Working on Big Real Estate’s Effort to Kill NYC’s Climate Law
New York City, NY5 days ago
Upper West Side School Building to Become Apartments
New York City, NY3 days ago
How this deli sandwich brings in $165,000 a month in NYC
Queens, NY1 day ago
Nearly half of over 2,500 NYC fare-beaters arrested this year had active warrants
New York City, NY1 day ago
Almost half of Manhattan, Brooklyn buildings served by lead pipes: Report
Brooklyn, NY5 days ago
Persistent Mail Theft in Astoria Neighborhood Raises Concern
New York City, NY2 days ago
A Look Back: "Our Block" – Bedford-Stuyvesant
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Langone family’s $200M gift makes NYU med school tuition-free forever
New York City, NY2 days ago
Driver Held on Rikers Since NYPD Officers Death Asks for Lower Bail
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy