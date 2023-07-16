Pinellas Park police investigating ‘domestic-related’ shooting

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a “domestic-related shooting” Sunday evening.

According to the police department, the shooting occurred around 4:48 p.m. at 5803 69th Avenue N in Pinellas Park.

Police said the area is an active scene as detectives are working to piece together what led to the shooting.

At this time, there is no information on if anyone was hurt during the shooting or if any suspects are in custody. Authorities said there is no concern for the community.

