Open in App
The Associated Press

Braves lefty Kolby Allard exits game with shoulder tightness, leaving possible void in rotation

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSE4m_0nSJiwvP00

A member of Atlanta Braves training staff checks on pitcher Kolby Allard (49) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. Allard left the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — The major league-leading Atlanta Braves could be facing an adjustment to their rotation after left-hander Kolby Allard exited with shoulder tightness during Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Allard left the game after allowing four runs and seven hits in 1 1/3 innings. Braves manager Brian Snitker and an athletic trainer visited the mound following five hits by the White Sox in the second inning.

“I just noticed him moving his arm and his shoulder and something didn’t look right,” Snitker said, adding Allard reported feeling “some tingling in his fingers” after throwing a pitch.

“I saw him moving his arm and so I went out there,” Snitker said. “He did some weird stuff.”

Allard was not available for interviews following the game. Snitker said Allard was scheduled for an MRI.

“We’ll find out after that what’s going on,” the manager said.

Allard (0-1) was left with a 6.57 ERA following his third start and fourth appearance and was not assured of keeping his spot in the rotation even if healthy.

Max Fried has made two rehab appearances in the minors as he moves closer to returning from a strained left forearm. Fried, who finished second in 2022 NL Cy Young Award voting, has been out since May 2.

The Braves hope another frontline starter, Kyle Wright, can return from right shoulder inflammation by late August. Until Snitker has all his options, he said, “I think we leave everything open, quite honestly.”

Michael Soroka pitched in relief Sunday but could take Allard’s next scheduled turn.

The Braves (61-31) are off Monday. Bryce Elder, Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider are scheduled to start in Atlanta’s three-game series against Arizona that begins Tuesday night.

Atlanta has a 9 1/2-game lead in the NL East over the Miami Marlins.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals
Washington, DC27 minutes ago
Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright set to return on Monday at Arizona
Saint Louis, MO4 hours ago
Kyle Tucker hits 3 HRs and drives in 4 runs as the Astros beat the Athletics 6-4
Houston, TX1 day ago
Small earthquake shakes Arizona town; no immediate reports of any injuries or damage
Chino Valley, AZ16 minutes ago
NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets, AP source says
Charlotte, NC31 minutes ago
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
Midland, TX2 days ago
This Tiny, Picturesque Town in Florida was Recently Named One of the Top Summer Destinations in the United States
Crystal River, FL18 days ago
'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Liberty use record 44-point first quarter to rout Fever 101-83
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Ohio State’s McMahon helps US edge Spain 69-66 to win Under-19 World Championship
Columbus, OH37 minutes ago
Thunderstorms To Target San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Mountains On Sunday
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Profanity 101: Rahm Emanuel's Unconventional Advice to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Denny Hamlin gets his record 7th victory at Pocono and 50th of his NASCAR Cup Series career
Long Pond, PA32 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy