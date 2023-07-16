PODCAST: MSU Football Recruiting Update, Offensive Outlook | Moneyball Pro-Am

Michigan State capped its recent run of recruiting success by bringing four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh back into the fold. However, MSU also missed on a pair of high-caliber, four-star linebacker from the West Coast. How is the Spartans' 2024 class shaping up after a successful summer surge?

Also, what are some of the questions Mel Tucker will face at Big Ten Media Days during the final week of July? We discuss multiple offensive position groups for MSU football heading into the 2023 season.

Moving to the hardwood, Michigan State men's basketball players continue to impress at the Moneyball Pro-Am tournament. How good can Tom Izzo's club be in 2023-24? All that and more on Episode 12 of the Spartan Nation Podcast!

For more coverage of Michigan State Athletics: