Vintage car lovers show off their Model A’s at bi-annual meet

By Matt Mathias,

7 days ago



Vintage car lovers took a trip back in time Sunday to enjoy a staple of early American transportation.

The Erie and Penn-Ohio Model A clubs meet every two years and show off their Model A’s.

An organizer said owners come from as far away as Toledo and Cincinnati. They added it’s always fun to share stories and memories with the cars.

“I’ve been involved with this all my life. My grandparents have had the car as long as I can remember, and the car is probably 10 times my age by now. But it’s always been there, I’ve always grown up with it, it’s what I know. I’ve broke down in it numerous times. Really, the history here in just this one car is amazing. The miles you put on it, the stories you can tell with that. To see it sitting here today is really an engineering feat,” said Brady Sager, Girard School District Foundation director.

A total of 81 Model A’s made it out to the show this afternoon.

