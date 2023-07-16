56 days until Vikings season opener: Every player to wear No. 56

It’s the final countdown…

Well, sort of.

The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2023 regular season in 56 days at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.

From now until then, we will take a trip down memory lane and count each day by revisiting the players that have worn that specific jersey number.

Garrett Bradbury currently wears the number for the Minnesota Vikings, but E.J. Henderson and Chris Doleman headline the list of players to wear No. 56 for the Vikings.

With 56 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to wear No. 56 with the Vikings (via Pro Football Reference):

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports

LB Pete Bercich (1995-1998)

OG Malcolm Carson (1984)

OG Bill Dugan (1984)

OG Dave Huffman (1979-1983)

OC Scott Anderson (1974-1976)

LB Bob Stein (1975)

LB Carl Gersbach (1971-1972)

LB Hap Farber (1970)