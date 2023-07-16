Open in App
56 days until Vikings season opener: Every player to wear No. 56

By Kevin Fielder,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARARJ_0nSJi21K00

It’s the final countdown…

Well, sort of.

The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2023 regular season in 56 days at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.

From now until then, we will take a trip down memory lane and count each day by revisiting the players that have worn that specific jersey number.

Garrett Bradbury currently wears the number for the Minnesota Vikings, but E.J. Henderson and Chris Doleman headline the list of players to wear No. 56 for the Vikings.

With 56 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to wear No. 56 with the Vikings (via Pro Football Reference):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpulq_0nSJi21K00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkLNi_0nSJi21K00
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvliB_0nSJi21K00
Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFIdT_0nSJi21K00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gc8U7_0nSJi21K00
USA TODAY Sports

LB Pete Bercich (1995-1998)

OG Malcolm Carson (1984)

OG Bill Dugan (1984)

OG Dave Huffman (1979-1983)

OC Scott Anderson (1974-1976)

LB Bob Stein (1975)

LB Carl Gersbach (1971-1972)

LB Hap Farber (1970)

