Open in App
AZFamily

Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Boyfriend and girlfriend hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
Two-vehicle crash in east Phoenix sends young girl to hospital
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
Teen hospitalized after early morning hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe
Tempe, AZ20 hours ago
Dog reunites with rescuers after being hit by SUV in Mesa
Mesa, AZ20 hours ago
Injuries reported after Valley Metro bus crashes into Best Buy at Tempe Marketplace
Tempe, AZ21 hours ago
4 shot in Westgate parking lot, PD says
Glendale, AZ18 hours ago
4 injured, man arrested after overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
4 people shot at Westgate parking lot in Glendale
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man dies suddenly after being detained by Phoenix police
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Dozens of cars burn in Phoenix propane business fire
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
“Irate” man obstructs traffic by jumping on vehicle hood in Tempe after 2-car crash
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Authorities investigating possible heat-related death in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Mesa police seek suspect involved in April business robbery
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Welfare check in north Phoenix ends in death investigation
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Arrests made after dead husky puppy found in Scottsdale alley
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
AZFAMILY | Crash leaves people injured on Loop 202 near Loop 101 merge
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Dozens left without a car after propane fire spreads to airport parking lot in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Couple arrested in torture, death of a weeks old puppy in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Glendale
Glendale, AZ7 hours ago
Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend to death in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Arizona woman returns to find car destroyed in massive propane fire
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
25 people displaced after apartment fire breaks out in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Family members of Phoenix teen who drowned during school trip searching for answers
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
City of Glendale cracking down on unlicensed sober living homes
Glendale, AZ18 hours ago
At least one dead after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Tempe
Tempe, AZ20 hours ago
Phoenix propane fire aftermath looks like a dystopian scrapyard
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
San Tan Valley man sentenced to 14 years for crash that left 3 teens dead
San Tan Valley, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix residents say neighbor died from heat after AC broke down
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Boat deemed “total loss” after fire breaks out at Lake Pleasant
Peoria, AZ5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy