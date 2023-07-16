Franklinton neighborhood woke up to Ku Klux Klan flyers on cars, in street Sunday

A Franklinton neighborhood woke up Sunday to Ku Klux Klan flyers on vehicles and in the street.

The flyers appeared overnight on West Park Avenue, between Sullivant Avenue and Broad Street, residents said. The flyers mentioned the Trinity White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, a Kentucky chapter of the hate group, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The pamphlets were marked with KKK symbols and imagery, and listed a hotline number to report “problems in your neighborhood,” and encouragement to “join the Klan.”

More than a dozen folded-up flyers still littered the Franklinton street late Sunday afternoon.

Similar situations have unfolded recently in neighborhoods in Kentucky and

And similar KKK flyers circulated last summer in other neighborhoods around greater Columbus.

One resident in the area said her partner first noticed the flyers throughout the street early Sunday morning. The resident, who asked not to be named due to safety concerns, said discovering the KKK propaganda was "deeply unsettling."

"It's a generally inclusive and friendly corner of town," the resident said of the neighborhood in a statement to The Dispatch Sunday. "So to see it papered with bigoted and hateful messaging felt indescribable."

Neighbors in the area said police had been made aware of the flyers. A Columbus police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday.

The KKK flyers in Franklinton come two months after neo-Nazi protesters showed up outside a drag brunch fundraiser at Land-Grant Brewing Company, about a mile-and-a-half from West Park Avenue.

"It feels like hateful groups are getting increasingly comfortable spewing their rhetoric in Columbus, and in Franklinton specifically," the neighborhood resident said.

jsmola@dispatch.com

@jennsmola