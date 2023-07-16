Open in App
The Columbus Dispatch

Franklinton neighborhood woke up to Ku Klux Klan flyers on cars, in street Sunday

By Jennifer Smola Shaffer, The Columbus Dispatch,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ebh1_0nSJhNR700

A Franklinton neighborhood woke up Sunday to Ku Klux Klan flyers on vehicles and in the street.

The flyers appeared overnight on West Park Avenue, between Sullivant Avenue and Broad Street, residents said. The flyers mentioned the Trinity White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, a Kentucky chapter of the hate group, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The pamphlets were marked with KKK symbols and imagery, and listed a hotline number to report “problems in your neighborhood,” and encouragement to “join the Klan.”

More than a dozen folded-up flyers still littered the Franklinton street late Sunday afternoon.

Similar situations have unfolded recently in neighborhoods in Kentucky and

And similar KKK flyers circulated last summer in other neighborhoods around greater Columbus.

One resident in the area said her partner first noticed the flyers throughout the street early Sunday morning. The resident, who asked not to be named due to safety concerns, said discovering the KKK propaganda was "deeply unsettling."

"It's a generally inclusive and friendly corner of town," the resident said of the neighborhood in a statement to The Dispatch Sunday. "So to see it papered with bigoted and hateful messaging felt indescribable."

Neighbors in the area said police had been made aware of the flyers. A Columbus police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday.

The KKK flyers in Franklinton come two months after neo-Nazi protesters showed up outside a drag brunch fundraiser at Land-Grant Brewing Company, about a mile-and-a-half from West Park Avenue.

"It feels like hateful groups are getting increasingly comfortable spewing their rhetoric in Columbus, and in Franklinton specifically," the neighborhood resident said.

jsmola@dispatch.com

@jennsmola

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prosecutors: Second suspect in I-70 shootout returned to Ohio
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Two victims struck by drive-by shooting near Georgesville Road
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Semi truck chase ends with K9 attacking driver on U.S. 23
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Child, 13, recovering after accidental shooting in northeast Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Shots fired at popular east Columbus night club
Columbus, OH4 days ago
One injured in South Side shooting
Columbus, OH3 days ago
CPD officer fires gun while arresting man in the Hilltop after alleged car theft in Gahanna
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Records: Shots fired at officer outside of east Columbus nightclub
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Kia stolen from Columbus allegedly used to steal another Kia in Pickerington
Pickerington, OH2 days ago
Shooting near Chillicothe results in brief standoff
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Man sentenced for shooting death in north Columbus
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Prosecutor: 2 charged with ethnic intimidation
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Officers hit by vehicle leading to pursuit, suspect apprehended after crashing
Columbus, OH1 day ago
A new restaurant is coming to Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Made in Columbus: 18 things created in CBUS
Columbus, OH3 days ago
SWAT arrests one after another is shot in Ross Co.
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Reynoldsburg teenager still missing after nearly two years
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Stolen Kia allegedly used to steal another Kia
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus resident one of five arrested in massive Portsmouth drug raid
Portsmouth, OH5 days ago
Marysville neighbors fight against 'build-to-rent' subdivision from breaking ground
Marysville, OH2 days ago
Jazz & Rib Fest returns to Scioto Mile: What to know before you go
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Chillicothe murder scene goes up in flames; arson investigator requested
Chillicothe, OH4 days ago
Gang member faces life in prison on gun charges
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Seven-Story Apartment Building Proposed for Church Site Near Campus
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Former co-owner of central Ohio bar pleads guilty to federal wire fraud
Gahanna, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy