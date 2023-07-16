Former Giants Evan Engram Inks Deal with Jags Avoids Franchise Tag

Former New York Giants tight end Evan Engram seems to have found a new home in Jacksonville.

Engram, who signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars last off-season, had his best season last year, notching career highs in receiving yardage (766) and reception percentage (74.6 percent). His five touchdown catches were one shy of matching his rookie season total of six set in 2017.

According to ESPN, Engram, who received the $11.345 million franchise tag from the Jaguars, avoided having to play on the tag by agreeing to terms on a three-year worth $41.25 million, including $24 million fully guaranteed .

Engam was the Giants first-round pick in the 2017 draft. After a promising season, he dealt with a combination of injuries, drops, and struggles with how he was being deployed in the offense by the coaching staff, leading to a disappointing tenure with the team.

The Giants received a fifth-round comp pick in this year's draft after losing Engram in free agency, a pick they turned into running back Eric Gray.

Speaking of the franchise tag, the Giants and running back Saquon Barkley remain locked in a contract stalemate over a multi-year deal that would see Barkley avoid playing on the $10.1 million franchise tag.

Barkley has reportedly not ruled out skipping training camp and part of the regular season if his contract situation isn't resolved by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.