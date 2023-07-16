Monsoon moisture may trigger isolated thunderstorms in San Diego mountains

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service San Diego says a brief surge of monsoon moisture may trigger isolated thunderstorms over the mountains Monday.

The term “monsoon” refers to the change in the direction of the wind, according to weather officials. During this time of year, the winds blow from south to north, while picking up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California.

On Sunday afternoon, shallow cumulus clouds formed over the region’s mountains. NWS says satellites imagery showed a swath of mid and high clouds over Northern Baja and the Gulf of California.

Weather officials anticipate these clouds to drift into Southern California overnight Sunday and into Monday. This moisture coupled with an inverted shortwave at the upper ridge over Northern Arizona may support convection of SoCal’s mountains Monday, according to NWS.

NOAA explains the term “convection” as “a vertical transport of heat and moisture in the atmosphere, especially by updrafts and downdrafts in an unstable atmosphere.”

Little precipitation is expected with these isolated storms, said NWS.

Weather officials also say humidity could be higher in the mountains and deserts Monday, which could decrease the high temperatures a couple degrees. The added humidity, however, will make it feel “sweltering,” NWS explained.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, weather officials say the southeast flow should shift to drier a drier southwest flow Tuesday and the rest of the week. This means there will no longer be chances scattered thunderstorms on the forecast for the mountains.

Meanwhile, the desert areas and valleys can anticipate continued hot weather all week.

