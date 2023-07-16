Open in App
Daily Independent

Rangers score four runs in the eighth inning to beat Guardians 6-5 and complete a series sweep

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWSuj_0nSJfTYf00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung’s two-run single capped a four-run eighth inning as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers rallied past the Cleveland Guardians 6-5 on Sunday, completing a three-game series sweep.

All four runs in the inning came off Trevor Stephan (4-4), who walked Marcus Semien and Corey Seager with one out before giving up an RBI single to Nathaniel Lowe, an RBI double to Adolis Garcia and a single to Jung’.

Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 16th save in 18 opportunities after Cody Bradford (2-1) pitched three innings.

The Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since June 17-19, and swept a three-game series for the first time since June 2-4 against Seattle.

The Guardians have lost four straight, their longest losing streak of the season.

Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Semien hit homers to open each half of the first inning, only the second time that has happened this season. It previously happened on June 26 at Seattle, by the Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas and the Mariners’ J.P. Crawford.

Kwan had four hits and three RBI. David Fry, who graduated from nearby Grapevine High, hit a two-run homer in the eighth to give the Guardians a 5-2 lead.

Lowe also singled home Semien in the third inning.

FOR STARTERS

Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one, and was nearly struck in the head by a liner from Seager in the fifth inning. The ball grazed the top of Bibee’s glove as he attempted to field.

Texas’ Martín Pérez pitched five innings and gave up three runs, all in the first two innings. It was an improvement over his previous outing – eight run allowed in 1 1/3 innings against Houston on July 3.

REMEMBER WHEN

The last Cleveland game featuring homers to start each half of the first inning was played on Sept. 14, 2015, at Kansas City. They were hit by Jason Kipnis and the Royals’ Alex Gordon.

For Texas, it previously happened on Aug. 1, 2001, at Yankee Stadium with the Rangers’ Michael Young and Chuck Knoblauch for New York.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Cleveland plans a bullpen game for Monday’s series opener at Pittsburgh against RHP Quinn Priester, who will make his major league debut.

Rangers: A three-game series between AL division leaders in Arlington will begin Monday when Texas RHP Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.84 ERA) faces Tampa Bay RHP Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.53).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
California’s Oldest and Most Notorious Prison to be Transformed into a 20M+ Rehabilitation Center
San Quentin, CA17 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA10 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV15 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY15 days ago
Major DEA drug bust in Lexington leads to indictment of four; cocaine and cash seized
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
In Jacksonville, Kamala Harris decries Florida’s education standards as ‘propaganda’
Jacksonville, FL2 hours ago
Florida's "Best Place" to Retire has Beautiful Public Beaches, a Median Home Price of Under $300K, and a Mean Age of 38
Pensacola, FL10 days ago
Slick Thieves: Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hundreds of Gallons of Used Cooking Oil
Marathon, FL17 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA15 days ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA16 days ago
After Decades, Kansas City Finally to Remove Downtown Statue Honoring Slave-Owner & Genocidal Settler, Andrew Jackson
Kansas City, MO12 days ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy