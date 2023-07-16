Open in App
Daily Independent

Woman dies in Apache Junction hit-and-run, DPS looks for pickup driver

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSKlN_0nSJfP1l00

A woman was killed Sunday morning in Apache Junction after she was struck by a pickup truck on eastbound US 60 at the Meridian Road off-ramp, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the driver of the truck, which is described as a “white single cab dually flatbed pickup truck with black rails.”

Troopers said the truck will have damage to the front passenger side and may have broken headlights following the crash, which occurred at 7:40 a.m. July 16.

The troopers said they believe the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by the pickup.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or driver is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS and reference incident No. I23041291.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Apache Junction, AZ newsLocal Apache Junction, AZ
Man turns himself in for Apache Junction deadly hit-and-run, DPS says
Apache Junction, AZ5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One person killed in Loop 202 Santan crash near Loop 101 Saturday morning
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
At least one dead after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Tempe
Tempe, AZ20 hours ago
San Tan Valley man sentenced to 14 years for crash that left 3 teens dead
San Tan Valley, AZ2 days ago
Two people arrested after husky dog found dead in Scottsdale neighborhood in June
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Scottsdale Police arrest two in connection to animal cruelty case
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
'He hit me so hard’: Police records reveal staff assaulting students at Queen Creek school
Queen Creek, AZ3 days ago
Convicted child killer accused of killing cellmate in Phoenix jail
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Fiesta Mall demolition: Animal advocates work to save stray cats stuck inside as walls go down
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
Arizona monsoon thunderstorms continue into the weekend: Potential severe weather and even possible rain for Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Downtown Mesa could get grocery store
Mesa, AZ16 hours ago
'Concrete coffins': Cooling systems fail at Perryville prison in Goodyear amid record heat wave
Goodyear, AZ4 days ago
Phoenix broke a daily heat record on Saturday
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
The Oldest High School in Arizona is Even Older than Our State
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Arizona Adults Get Free Marijuana When Temperature Surpasses 109°F
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Phoenix sees first big 2023 monsoon storm
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
The hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix, remembered
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Arizona Eatery Named Among The 20 Best Italian Restaurants In America
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy