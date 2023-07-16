Woman dies in Apache Junction hit-and-run, DPS looks for pickup driver

A woman was killed Sunday morning in Apache Junction after she was struck by a pickup truck on eastbound US 60 at the Meridian Road off-ramp, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the driver of the truck, which is described as a “white single cab dually flatbed pickup truck with black rails.”

Troopers said the truck will have damage to the front passenger side and may have broken headlights following the crash, which occurred at 7:40 a.m. July 16.

The troopers said they believe the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by the pickup.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or driver is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS and reference incident No. I23041291.