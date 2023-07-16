Open in App
James Cameron shuts down 'offensive' rumor he is making a movie about OceanGate submersible disaster

By Christi Carras,

7 days ago

James Cameron has vehemently denied speculation that he is making a movie about the Titan submersible disaster.

The "Titanic" director set the record straight Saturday on Twitter, less than a month after five people died aboard an OceanGate Expeditions submersible that imploded during its descent to the wreckage of the Titanic.

"I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now," Cameron tweeted . "I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

This isn't the first time Cameron has been moved to comment since the tourist sub Titan went missing in June. The "Avatar" filmmaker previously told ABC that people in the diving community were "very concerned about this sub" before the expedition launched.

“For us, it’s a very similar tragedy [to the Titanic] where warnings went unheeded,” Cameron said at the time.

“To take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal.”

The co-founder of OceanGate, Guillermo Söhnlein, later pushed back on Cameron's remarks by defending the submersible's construction and "rigorous test program."

"I know from firsthand experience that we were extremely committed to safety, and risk mitigation was a key part of the company culture," Söhnlein told Times Radio.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

