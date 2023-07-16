'Zoey 102' Trailer: Watch It Here

The long-awaited revival of Zoey 101 is almost here, and the trailer gives a glimpse of the old Pacific Coast Academy gang back in action. Zoey 102 stars Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret and Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews. It premieres on Tuesday, July 27 on Paramount+ .

Zoey 101 was a comedy-drama on Nickelodeon starring Spears as a teenager in the first class of girls to attend a prestigious boarding school that previously only admitted boys. The show was acclaimed for its situational humor and zany characters, though many fans remember the moments of real pathos best. The cast has been teasing a possible revival or reunion for years, and now it's finally here. In addition the cast members listed above, Zoey 102 also brings back Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo, while introducing a few new cast members as well.

The plot of this revival centers around the long-awaited wedding of Quinn and Logan - an unlikely pairing in the original series that has apparently stood the test of time. The trailer shows Quinn calling Zoey and asking her to be the maid of honor at the wedding, which brings all the characters back together in Malibu. Zoey seems to be characterized as jaded and unlucky in love, though she certainly gets a jolt of uncomfortable energy when she realizes that Chase will be at the wedding too.

The original series ran for four seasons, but Chase was not in Season 4 because Flynn had decided to leave the show. At the time, he said that he wanted to focus on his education over his acting career. Zoey was paired with a new love interest named James Garrett played by Austin Butler for the final season, but for many fans, the Chase and Zoey dynamic is more true to the spirit of the show. Seeing them resolve their relationship may be the biggest draw - apart from raw nostalgia.

Zoey 102 is written by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby and directed by Nancy Hower. Spears is one of the executive producers along with Alexis Fischer. The movie appears to have no input from original series creator Dan Schneider, who has since been fired from Nickelodeon amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

Zoey 101 is streaming now on Paramount + and Zoey 102 is coming up fast to join it. The revival movie will be streaming starting on Tuesday, June 27.