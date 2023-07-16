Boater helps rescue man from vehicle that crashed into Ohio River

A good samaritan in a boat on the Ohio River rescued a man that accidentally crashed his car into the water, Newport police said.

The man who drove into the water did not know how to swim, investigators said.

Police said the man that crashed into the river didn't intentionally do it, but he got confused and hit his brakes too hard before hitting the water.

Prior to going into the water, the man's vehicle crashed through a parking lot gate and a patch of grass.

Emily Gibney/WCPO

The man was thrown a life jacket from the person in the boat to help stay afloat.

It is unclear if the man was taken to the hospital.

Boone County Water Rescue said a diver attached a cable from the tow truck to the vehicle and it was pulled from the water with no major release of fuel or oil into the environment.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines