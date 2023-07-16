Open in App
Rockford University supports first-generation college students with retreat

By Jack Baudoin,

7 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A summer retreat to support incoming first-generation college students is back this summer.

Those participating at Rockford University’s “Regents First Summer Retreat” get to spend a week on campus preparing to launch their college journey. They will attend workshops and seminars to help them succeed on campus.

Students are paired with a peer mentor who is also a first-generation college student, as well as a financial aid coach and college life skills coach. Building these relationships are a key to success.

“It is probably one of the most rewarding thigs I’ve had the opportunity to do in my own personal, professional journey,” said Dr. Karen Walker, dean of academic support at Rockford University. “I am also a proud first-generation college student, so the opportunity to be able to pay it forward and to help the generation that is coming in is just, it’s phenomenal.”

This was the third summer retreat. Students have come back after their first year to serve as mentors.

