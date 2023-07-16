‘RHONY’ Stars Reflect On Show Ahead Of Season 14 Premiere; Ubah Hassan Addresses Legacy Fans Who “May Have Reservations” On Reboot



“Start spreading the news…” The Real Housewives of New York Cit y return tonight with an all-new cast. Bravo is welcoming six new housewives and ahead of the premiere of Season 14, the cast is reflecting on being part of the show.

Brynn Whitfield took to Instagram to share her excitement and gratefulness of being part of the RHONY ensemble.



“When this started exactly 8 months ago today, I couldn’t even imagine what it would feel like- getting to our first episode airing,” Whitfield posted . “Not gonna lie, parts of it weren’t easy; it’s hard putting yourself out there – even for extroverted clowns like myself. I just feel overwhelmingly excited and grateful.”



She continued, “I’ve said since day 1, I hope we make people laugh, feel good, fall in love with NYC, realize you can come from anywhere and/or nothing and create the life you want…Eight months after making that wish, I feel confident today that we did just that.”



Erin Lichy posted behind-the-scenes photos of scenes she shot that made it into the premiere episode.



“I can hardly believe it’s finally here. I’m so excited to share a bit of my life with all of you and our very special group of friends,” Lichy posted on Instagram . “Each week I’ll be posting BTS in advance of the episodes, which will always include my looks (linked in stories & highlights) along with some of my personal thoughts. Can’t wait [to] be on this journey with all of you.”

Ubah Hassan posted a behind-the-scenes video of the RHONY cast filming the show’s taglines.



“Overflowing with well wishes from my incredible circle of friends and family! Woke up to an avalanche of even more wishes this morning! Starting to realize the sheer magnitude of this mind-blowing opportunity,” Hassan shared ahead of the premiere. “Gratitude fills my heart, and I’m beaming with pride for myself and the squad. We’ve given it our all for you guys! Prepare to laugh until your cheeks ache, and maybe even shed a tear or two as we embark on this adventure. We’re not just ordinary folks; life has thrown some curveballs that have humbled us quickly.”



Hassan also addressed fans that “may have reservations” over the RHONY reboot saying, “I get it—change isn’t always a walk in the park. But I encourage you to give us a shot. We may not fit the mold you’re used to, but we might just be the unexpected dose of awesomeness you never knew you craved.”

