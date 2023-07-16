Open in App
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri-born sharks arrive at SEA LIFE Kansas City, and you can help name them

By Kelli Peltier,

7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three new Bonnethead sharks arrived at SEA LIFE Kansas City this week from Missouri’s Wonders of Wildlife, where they were born.

“They’re actually the only sharks that we know of to eat vegetation. That’s why our friends at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, Missouri, fed them rabbit food to make sure that they grow happy and healthy,” Guest Experience Supervisor Lauren Szala said.

Kansas City to start printing Fountain ID Cards

The adult father and his two 11-month-old sons will live inside the shark sanctuary at SEA LIFE, giving families an up-close look at the endangered species.

“His favorite show is Finding Nemo, so we’re here for sharks, and we’re here for Crash the Turtle,” one visitor said.

Visitors can also learn about conservation efforts and see the Summer of Sharks experience through August 31.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

“There are things we can do to help, like choose reusable water bottles and straws, recycle the plastic you do use and help keep litter out of the world’s wild places,” Szala said.

The sharks will be named after popular Kansas City athletes and you can place your vote on SEA LIFE’s Facebook and Instagram.

The winner will be announced later this summer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Gardner man looking for robotic lawnmower stolen from his front yard
Gardner, KS2 days ago
Kansas City-area woman to drop $1M lottery winning news at family reunion
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Family of Kansas City, Kansas stabbing victim says she is out of the hospital
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Artist, Kansas City community bring flower garden to life at River Market streetcar stop
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
4 The People: Kansas City begins counting down to World Cup 2026
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
One week later, storm clean-up still continues in Kansas City area
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City Fire Department responds to fire inside cave
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Kansas City police recruits pay tribute to fallen officers
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City leaders lay out transportation plan for 2026 World Cup
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Impairment investigation begins after 5-car crash in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Alicia Keys gifts hundreds of concert tickets to Ralph Yarl classmates
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Fairs, festivals and more: Things to do in Kansas City this weekend July 21-23
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
I Am Foundation teaching life, leadership skills to Kansas City-area students
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
‘I just can’t take it no more’: Bed bugs plague Kansas family’s home
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Kansas Cite Fire Department responds to fire near Country Club Plaza
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Overland Park opens second storm debris drop-off site
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Kansas City police search for missing metro woman
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City police issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old woman with dementia
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold at Kansas City QuikTrip
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
KC Streetcar resumes service Friday after crews repair Main Street tracks
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
1 left with critical injuries after motorcycle hits multiple trees
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City 6-year-old seriously injured, 2 others hurt after bike hit by car
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Watch KC Current players in 2023 Women’s World Cup
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Independence man pleads ‘not guilty’ to terror threat toward KC Ford plant
Independence, MO3 days ago
Chiefs’ Mark Donovan talks World Cup, Arrowhead reno, Royals move
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City man charged in June deadly shooting near 19th, Cleveland
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Argentine community holds vigil for KCK woman stabbed walking home
Kansas City, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy