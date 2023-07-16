Reach work and play easily with Ryan Ridge home

A three-bedroom, two bath home for sale in newer Ryan Ridge features an open floor plan and beautiful kitchen.

“The kitchen is spectacular with an eat-in bar, large custom island, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, gas range, double sink, and pantry,” Realtor Connie Barnett said.

Ryan Ridge is located on the west side of Ryan Road, which cuts between Chantilly Parkway and Vaughn Road in east Montgomery. More than 35 homes have been sold in the neighborhood during the past year.

“Homes in Ryan Ridge were built from 2006 to 2021,” Barnett said. “The homes range from patio homes to traditional family homes in which a majority are classic style brick homes. The community offers a pleasant family-friendly atmosphere, quiet and lovely to enjoy.”

Ryan Ridge is located just off Chantilly Parkway in the city of Montgomery, just outside of Pike Road.

“The community is well designed and developed for families to work and play in an easily accessible location of east Montgomery,” Barnett said. “The interstate, shopping, healthcare, schools, shopping, and restaurants are nearby.”

The home at 8720 Kyle Court was built in 2020. The design provides 2,290 square feet of living space. The property is for sale for $325,000.

“This home is a lovely three bedroom, two and one-half bath home plus a bonus room,” Barnett said. “It provides a spacious open floor plan, is nearly new, and has a host of fine details throughout. The master bedroom and bath are a true retreat and guest rooms are separated from the primary area for privacy. The home offers a front porch.”

The master bedroom is spacious and includes a tray ceiling and walk-in closet. The grand bathroom has a garden tub, separate shower with seat, double vanity, and tiled floors.

The split bedroom plan showcases two more bedrooms, a full bath, walk-in closet, and hall closets for extra storage. A bonus room is located upstairs along with a half bath creating ideal space for a designated office, entertainment area, study, or hobby room.

Outside, the fully fenced backyard backs up to woods. A patio offers an excellent stage for cookouts.

“Construction materials offer low maintenance, plus the home has smart technology for ease of living,” Barnett said. “The home is in great shape and is move-in ready. The colors are neutral making a pleasant move-in.”

An attached two-car garage, multiple ceiling fans, and cul-de-sac location add to the appeal of the home.

Breaking It Down

Easy access to Interstate 85

Close to EastChase, Arrowhead Country Club

Newer homes

Walmart, AUM, Baptist East hospital nearby

Homeowners association

By The Numbers

At least 37 homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from about $185,000 to about $355,000

At least two homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from $204,000 to $325,000

Homes for sale measure from 1,435 square feet to 2,290 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Connie Barnett at 334-657-4842.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive east on Interstate 85. Drive past the Taylor Road exit and take the Chantilly Parkway exit. Take a right onto Chantilly Parkway. Drive south on Chantilly Parkway and take a right onto Ryan Road just past the Walmart. Take a right onto Ryan Ridge Boulevard to enter the neighborhood.

Source: Realtor Connie Barnett