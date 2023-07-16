Daily temperature record shattered in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The record-high temperature for July 16 in Salt Lake City was surpassed Sunday.

The National Weather Service's official measuring point at the SLC International Airport reached 104° Fahrenheit at about 3:20 p.m. — breaking the previous record of 103 degrees that was set in 2010.

Then just five minutes later, it jumped to 106°, shattering the already broken record for the hottest July 16 on record.

106 degrees is now the hottest temperature of 2023 so far. It's also just one degree shy of the all-time record high temperature for Salt Lake City, which was set in 1960 and tied four times since then — including twice last year .

Many areas across the state of Utah remain under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories from the NWS.

Even around 7 p.m., many areas across the state were still in triple digits .

Meanwhile in St. George, the temperatures are forecast to hit as high as 113 degrees!

