Community rallies around Vintage Spirits and Grill as it faces possible closure

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison community is rallying behind a beloved downtown staple that's in danger of closing.

Vintage Spirits and Grill could be forced to close its doors as soon as next year if plans to raze the building to put up an apartment complex in its place are approved.

But not if it's regulars have anything to say about it.

It was 2002 when a 24-year-old Brittany Kraemer, her husband Trent and his uncle took a leap of faith.

"This place was The Living Room, came for sale, and we had the magical idea to start a restaurant and bar," Kraemer said.

That "place" was the almost 100-year-old building on the corner of University Avenue and N Frances Street in downtown Madison.

"She's been a gas station, Mitchell's Greasing Palace, she's been Goeden's Fish Market, it was a coffee shop," Kraemer said.

Twenty-one years ago, Kraemer, her husband and his uncle took control and turned the iconic building into Vintage Spirits and Grill.

"It's still the same as it was 21 years ago," Kraemer said. "It's just good, feel-good community that walk into this building."

Over the years, their business grew.

"We expanded outside the group of this company for Vintage Brewing Company in the timeframe of being here," Kraemer said. "At the end of the day though, this is still our baby. This is where it started, this is our home."

But then, they got thrown a curveball. The property owners of 529 University Avenue were looking to sell the lot to the Karey Group, a developer planning to raze the current building and put up a high-rise apartment complex in its place.

"We immediately were like, 'Okay, what's the offer?' because of course, we wanted to be the ones to buy it," Kraemer said. "But unfortunately the offer was significantly more than anything that we could do."

Kraemer stressed that they've always had a good relationship with the owners and she doesn't blame them for seizing a great opportunity. But when the news broke, fans of Vintage were devastated.

"When this news first came out, we stayed really quiet and everything kind of happened organically with the response of everyone feeling the loss," Kraemer said.

Vintage saw an outpouring of support both online and at the proposal's first presentation to the Urban Design Commission.

"When people share their stories of meeting here and working here and just experiences they've had it feels good to know that those relationships have happened because of this place," Kraemer said.

Developer on the project and owner of the Karey Group Kevin Karey says the new building would help to meet a desperate need for housing downtown.

"As much as some people don't want the new development to happen, their house at one point was a cornfield and the people that lived next to the cornfield didn't want that to go," Karey said.

But others have pushed back citing the fact that the plans don't currently include any affordable units.

As for Kraemer, she still hasn't given up hope in keeping the spirit of Vintage alive.

"I support growth. I support progress. But in my eyes, this corner is best viewed at eye level and she is right where she needs to be," Kraemer said.

And for the time being, she says they'll be serving up specials for as long as they can.

Developers met with the Urban Design Commission last Wednesday to get feedback on their proposal. Next, they'll have to submit an official application which will need to be approved by the Urban Design Commission and the Plan Commission before heading to the Common Council for final approval.

