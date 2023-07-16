Kentucky woman charged with murder after hitting pedestrian with her car

A Booneville woman is charged with murder after a single-vehicle collision killed a man walking on the roadway in Owsley County.

Micka McKinney, 26, of Booneville, is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and other traffic violations after she allegedly struck a pedestrian while driving.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were contacted around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for a single-vehicle collision involving pedestrian near the intersection of Stamper Road and KY-30 in Owsley County.

Initial investigation indicates McKinney’s 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling west when she allegedly struck pedestrian Ethan Bolin, 33, of Booneville, who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway, a release said.

Bolin was pronounced dead on the scene by Owsley County Coroner Rob Morgan. McKinney is currently being held in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.