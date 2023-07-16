AP source: Hopkins to join Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans hope they've filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million, a person familiar with the agreement said Sunday.

The Titans had the advantage of being the first NFL team Hopkins visited after being released by Arizona in May. Hopkins arrived in Nashville in June and documented on social media his visit to CMA Fest's final night at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play. Hopkins also visited the New England Patriots later that week.

The deal was first reported by AtoZSports. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hopkins has not signed the contract.

Hopkins, who turned 31 on June 6, would bring much-needed experience to Tennessee's young wide receiving group. Head coach Mike Vrabel had more career touchdown catches with 12 in his own NFL career as a linebacker than anyone currently on the Titans' roster.

The three-time All-Pro would have led Tennessee last season with his 64 catches for 717 yards for Arizona despite a six-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He also missed the final two games with a knee injury.

Arizona released the five-time Pro Bowl receiver in a salary cap move May 26 after failing to find a trade partner in the offseason.

The Cardinals cut Hopkins three seasons after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade with Houston in 2020, and they had signed him to a $54.5 million extension through 2024. Hopkins would have counted close to $31 million against the cap for Arizona, which still took on a dead cap hit of $22.6 million.

Hopkins ranks 36th in NFL history with 11,298 yards receiving in his 10 seasons over 145 games. He immediately became a popular free agent, with his former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson making a pitch for the receiver to join him in Cleveland.

AP source: Engram to sign with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed Sunday to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been signed or made public. His agent, Mike McCartney, announced via Twitter that the deal had been reached. Engram weighed in a few minutes later by posting a picture of himself at Everbank Field with the caption “I'm home" along with a praying hands emoji.

The sides beat a Monday afternoon deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals.

Engram had been guaranteed a one-year, $11.345 million deal this season under the franchise tag. But he and the team had been vocal about wanting a long-term deal. Now, Engram will be a key part of Jacksonville's push to repeat as AFC South champions — and beyond.

His new average salary of $13.75 million puts him sixth at the position, trailing Darren Waller, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews.

Bringing back Engram, a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2017, never really was in question after he caught 73 passes for 766 yards — both career highs — to go along with four touchdowns last season.

BRIEFLY

JACKSON: Former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. Jackson made the announcement Friday on the NFL Network. Jackson played four seasons in Denver after being a fifth-round pick out of Tennessee in the 2012 NFL draft. He helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2016 before moving on to play three seasons in Jacksonville. Jackson earned a spot in the 2017 Pro Bowl after finishing with eight sacks and played the next two seasons in Philadelphia. The 33-year-old spent the 2021 seasons with Cleveland and didn’t play last year.

