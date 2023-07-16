Open in App
Sunday storms cause new round of power outages

By Glenn ZimmermanMallory ThomasKevin S. Held,

7 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A strong line of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon knocked out power for tens of thousands of residents in the St. Louis region.

According to Ameren Missouri, approximately 23,000 customers were without power as of 5 p.m. The majority of outages were reported in Jefferson County and westerly St. Louis County.

Damaging winds reached 60 miles per hour in some places, according to the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office.

Further west, straight line winds brought debris and damage to homes in St. Charles.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

“I looked and saw all the rain started going sideways, and then you couldn’t see but about 20 feet. That’s when we went downstairs,” said Jeff Moriarty of St. Charles. “Just to the left of my view of my window is where that tree came down just right in the street.”

Moriarty said the storm ripped through his neighborhood, leaving behind tree limbs everywhere.

“Pretty mature neighborhood, so the trees are pretty tall. Off come limbs, or you’ll end up having a tree on top of someone’s courtyard fence or on their roof,” he said. “You can see we’ve got a lot of debris on the roofs too.”

A few streets over, first responders blocked off roads while Ameren crews worked to cut trees and power lines to restore power.

“We had power, it went off, then it came back on for a few minutes, went off,” Moriarty said. “We kept hearing at least three huge booms. So, I don’t know if some transformers were blowing in the area or what.”

He hopes to get the debris cleared quickly out of the roads.

“If we can get the street clear, which we’re about clear, we should be in pretty good shape. Then we’ll see what the next round brings,” said Moriarty.

They won’t have to wait long. More thunderstorms are on the horizon, with warm and humid weather on the dry days between storms. This weather pattern will continue for the better part of the coming week.

