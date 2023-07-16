Open in App
Law & Crime

New documents reveal how father allegedly carried out senseless murders of his 3 sons

By Alberto Luperon,

7 days ago

Chad Doerman murdered his sons Chase, 3, Hunter, 4, and Clayton, 7, at their home in Clermont County, Ohio, on June 14, 2023, authorities said. (Mugshot: Clermont County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Newly revealed documents detail how an Ohio father allegedly executed his three sons and how the boys’ mother and sister heroically tried to save them. The bill of particulars against defendant Chad Doerman, 32, sheds light on how he allegedly killed the children and even how long he contemplated the act.

But it falls short on revealing a key detail — the motive for the deaths of Chase, 3, Hunter, 4, and Clayton, 7.

Doerman returned home from work early on June 14, according to the bill of particulars obtained by WCPO . He allegedly asked his wife and sons to join him for a nap in the master bedroom. His rifle, a Marlin Model HC .22, was next to the bed, authorities said. Meanwhile, the boys’ sister watched TV in the family room.

Doerman got into bed with his wife and sons, got out of bed, grabbed the rifle, loaded the magazine, and allegedly shot one of the boys twice. The mother immediately tried to help the boy and told the other sons to run.

The sister had seen the first shots fired, authorities said. She ran after one of the sons, screaming for him to keep running, according to the documents. Doerman allegedly chased and fired at the boy, striking him. The child fell. His father allegedly shot him at close range.

The girl returned to the home and picked up one of her other brothers, holding him in her arms in another attempt to flee.

Doerman caught up to them, however, raised the rifle, and demanded she put the child down, authorities alleged. He allegedly tried to fire but failed — the gun appeared empty, according to documents.

The boy ran to his mother, who had left the home and gone into the yard to help the son who had been shot outside. The sister ran to the nearby fire department, telling a passerby about her father “killing everyone.”

Doerman allegedly approached the surviving boy and the mother and bit the woman to get the child away.

Related Coverage:

    The woman grabbed the rifle. Doerman allegedly shot her through the thumb. She dropped the child. Doerman allegedly shot him in the head, according to documents. He sat on the side stoop and watched while the mother tried to save her sons’ lives.

    One of the boys was shot once, and the other two were shot four times each.

    As seen on body camera footage, he was cooperative, even polite, with the arresting officers.

    “I ain’t going to hurt you,” he told an officer.

    More Law&Crime coverage: Pregnant mom on way to work allegedly executed at red light in Seattle by felon who declared ‘I did it, I did it’

    Doerman told authorities in an audio and video-recorded interview he had been thinking about carrying out the act since October, according to the documents obtained by WCPO. He had not slept in three or four days up to the killings because “the thoughts of having to kill his sons was so heavy on him.”

    A neighbor described Doerman’s pre-shooting behavior in ugly terms, saying the defendant had a temper, yelled all the time and treated the wife like “s—.”

    “He was angry every day,” Richard Kincannon said, according to WCPO. “There wasn’t a day he didn’t yell at his wife and kids out there.”

    Doerman’s father, Keith Doerman, told the outlet he had no explanation for the killings and maintained his son had “just snapped.”

    “I could tell in his eyes he’s hollow inside,” he said. “That wasn’t Chad standing at the arraignment. That was not him.”

    Body camera footage shows Doerman banging his head against a wall during the jail booking .

    Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty . Charges include aggravated murder.

    The boys’ obituary is heart-wrenching.

    “Three brothers bonded together in life and now for eternity as God has reeled them in to heaven for unending days of fishing, playing outside way past bedtime, laughing loudly, and non-stop giggling,” it said . “They loved unconditionally, sharing their big hearts with anyone who they could make laugh and give them love.”

    Sign up for the Law&Crime Daily Newsletter for more breaking news and updates

    The post New documents reveal how father allegedly carried out senseless murders of his 3 sons first appeared on Law & Crime .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Most Popular newsMost Popular
    Man allegedly shot and killed his pregnant boyfriend and then himself in murder-suicide
    Winter Haven, FL4 hours ago
    ‘Mom and dad don’t want me no more’: Starving 8-year-old leapt from 2nd story window, walked to Family Dollar because parents refused to feed her, police say
    Huntington, WV3 days ago
    New technology solves 1984 cold case where suspect stabbed man to death and a woman in face: Police
    Minneapolis, MN8 hours ago
    ‘She was sitting in the tub full of blood’: Woman allegedly disemboweled man’s puppy in bathroom, told him ‘You’re next’
    El Portal, FL2 days ago
    “Put My Daughter Down.” Texas Couple Fights Off Kidnapper And Saves Their 2-Yr-Old.
    Crowley, TX16 days ago
    My neighbor terrified my nine-year-old daughter when he reported her to cops for no good reason – we got the last word
    Caldwell, NJ2 days ago
    I’m a mom of three living in a one-bedroom apartment — my baby sleeps in a tent
    Houston, TX23 days ago
    Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
    Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
    Mom of Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 Says Daughter Was Kidnapped by Someone Who Is 'Absolutely' at Large
    Hoover, AL5 days ago
    Woman’s remains found in 3 suitcases floating off Florida coastline
    Delray Beach, FL1 hour ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy