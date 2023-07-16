Keke Palmer Says Being A Mom “Freed” Her Following Usher Controversy

Last week, Palmer discussed her body image during a panel at an event in DC. She called her child a “blessing,” revealing that being a mom to her son Leodis has helped her find self-acceptance . “I was really always preoccupied on the low key of my body,” she explained, “then after I had a baby, it kind of freed me in a way where I just didn’t care as much.”

“I never would have imagined that my son would have given me such a deep confidence and empowerment to just really be like, ‘Yo, we about to do this,’” she continued. “And it made me feel so strong because after having a baby you are kind of beat down a little bit. ” Palmer has been spotted showing off her newfound freedom on Instagram lately. Most recently, she posed for some photos in a fitted denim Moschino mini dress.

Keke Palmer’s Usher Drama

The conversation took place amid some recent drama surrounding Palmer and her partner Darius Jackson. Palmer attended an Usher concert earlier this month, sporting a black bodysuit topped with a sheer, long-sleeved black dress. She looked to be having the time of her life , posting various photos and clips from the performance. Jackson, on the other hand, wasn’t too happy with his partner’s outfit. “U a mom,” he reminded her on Twitter, sparking immediate backlash.

Many felt as though Jackson shaming his partner for her outfit choice was out of line. Jackson doubled down, however, claiming that he was within his rights to be upset that his partner showed off her “booty cheeks.” Following the incident, various other celebrity women have been serenaded by Usher, including Winnie Harlow, Saweetie, and Kash Doll. The artist has been said to be on his “Take Your Girl” tour . Palmer has yet to directly comment on the situation, however, she recently called her son her “twin,” insisting that he resembles her more than his father.

