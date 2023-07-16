Open in App
Inside Carnell Tate’s mom’s huge impact on Ohio State freshman’s career

By Miska Salemann,

7 days ago
Ohio State's star wide receiver Carnell Tate has walked through his football journey with his mother at his side.

Tate recalled that his beloved mom, Ashley Griggs, had a huge impact his career choices.

Carnell Tate with his mother Ashley Griggs Credit: Twitter/ Ashley Griggs
Before joining the Buckeyes, Tate strongly considered signing with Notre Dame, largely due to his mother's support.

The athlete's love for Notre Dame's football program grew over multiple visits to the school during his recruitment process, many of which his mother accompanied him.

“When my mom first went up to Notre Dame, she wasn’t really rocking with it,” Tate told Irish Breakdown.

“I had to really pull on her and get her to call off work to get her to take her second visit. The first time she was up there, the entire pitch was about playing ball and winning, and that turned her off," he added.

Tate felt that he needed to have his mother's approval to join the team, and convinced her to give the school one more shot.

"I literally had to drag her out this time, she really wasn’t messing with it,” Tate said. "I’m like mom, it’s different this time. When you get out there, you’ll see.”

On their second visit, Griggs was much more impressed with the Fighting Irish staff, and felt that Notre Dame would be the right environment for her son.

“She loves Chad Bowden and she like what Coach Rees had to say," he noted, before adding his mother was comforted by the way "the coaches made her feel like I would be taken care of."

