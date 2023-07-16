Open in App
What Roads Are Open and Closed This Week Around Doylestown?

By TAPinto Doylestown,

7 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Here's a look at road closings and slowdowns you'll face in the Doylestown area for the week of July 16, 2023.

In Bridgeton/Tinicum townships, Upper Tinicum Church Road/Chestnut Ridge Road between Bridgeton Hill Road and Geigel Hill Road will be closed with a detour for patching between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The work is scheduled to go from July 10 through July 24, 2023.

In Chalfont Borough, Barry Road between New Galena Road and Railroad Avenue will be closed on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a detour for pavement restoration. The work is scheduled to go from July 17 through July 28, 2023.

In Hilltown Township, Minsi Trail between Route 313/Dublin Pike and Route 113/Souderton Road will be closed with a detour for a pipe replacement between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The work is scheduled to go from July 12 through July 19, 2023.

In Lower Makefield Township, Stony Hill Road between Judith Place and Oxford Valley Road will be completely closed for bridge reconstruction. The work is scheduled to go from May 15 to Sept. 15, 2023.

In Lower Southampton Township, Route 132/Street Road between Stump Road and Buck Road will have a lane closure for utility restoration between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go from July 11 to July 28, 2023.

NEW THIS WEEK: In Newtown Township, Route 413/Durham Road will have a periodic lane closure between Wrights Road and Chatham Place for paving between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go from July 17 through July 20, 2023.

NEW THIS WEEK: In New Hope Borough, Route 179/West Bridge Street at Kiltie Drive will have a lane closure with flagging for a gas main installation between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go through Sept. 14, 2023.

In New Britain Township, Ferry Road will have a 24/7 full closure with detour for a water main installation between Park Avenue and Route 313/Swamp Road. The work is scheduled to go from May 18 through Dec. 1, 2023.

In New Britain Township, Park Avenue between Ferry Road and Bristol Road Extension will have a full road closure with detour between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go from April 13 to Aug. 31, 2023.

In Tinicum Township, Brick Church Road/Hollow Horn Road between Dark Hollow Road and Red Hill Road will be closed with a detour for patching between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The work is scheduled to go from July 10 through July 21, 2023.

In Tinicum Township, Dark Hollow Road between Stover Park Road and Iron Bridge Road will be closed with a detour for a pipe replacement between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The work is scheduled to go from July 10 through July 21, 2023.

In Upper Makefield Township, Route 532/Washington Crossing Road at the intersection of Dolington Road will have intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for sign installations. The work is scheduled to go from July 10 through July 25, 2023.

In Upper Southampton Township, County Line Road will have a lane closure between Bobwhite Lane and Buck Road for a water main replacement from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go from June 8 through Oct. 31, 2023.

In Warrington Township, County Line Road will be closed between Fairmount Avenue and Bradford Road for a bridge replacement. Eastbound traffic between Lower State Road and Route 611 is once again open, but westbound traffic from Route 611 to Lower State Road is expected to be detoured until sometime in 2026. The work is part of a larger plan making repairs to a 3.1-mile section of County Line Road from Kulp Road to Easton Road/Route 611.

For more road closures, see the PennDOT Website.

